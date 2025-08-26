Ghana Charts Course as Africa’s Digital Trade Leader

Ghana has unveiled ambitious plans to position itself as Africa’s premier digital commerce destination during a high-profile technology summit in Accra this week.

The National ICT Week gathering brings together government officials, tech entrepreneurs and international partners around a shared vision of digital transformation. Industry leaders are mapping strategies to leverage Ghana’s growing reputation as a fintech pioneer.

Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, representing Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s office, told delegates that Ghana’s entrepreneurial culture provides the foundation for continental leadership. The country’s institutions have built trust among citizens and investors, creating conditions for sustained growth.

Ghana stands alone in Africa with fully integrated instant payment systems that work across all mobile networks. This technological edge has driven widespread adoption of digital payments while expanding access to financial services for previously excluded populations.

The achievement reflects years of coordinated policy development. Government initiatives like the 24-Hour Economy program aim to maximize productivity gains from digital infrastructure investments. Meanwhile, the One Million Coders Project targets skills development for young Ghanaians entering the technology workforce.

Beyond payments, officials are strengthening the regulatory environment to support broader digital commerce. New cybersecurity measures and data protection standards align with continental frameworks, building confidence for businesses and consumers navigating online markets.

Infrastructure expansion continues with fiber-optic network upgrades nationwide. The Ghana.Gov platform now consolidates multiple government services, allowing citizens to handle passport applications, tax payments and business licensing through a single digital portal.

Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu announced plans for fresh legislation to future-proof the country’s digital ecosystem. The new laws will focus on long-term data protection and consumer safeguards as online commerce expands.

This week’s events include startup competitions, policy seminars and the launch of an e-commerce guidebook for local businesses. A documentary on digital trust will premiere alongside exhibitions showcasing homegrown innovations.

Participation spans government ministries, the African Continental Free Trade Area secretariat, major telecommunications companies and development organizations. The World Bank, German development agency GIZ and United Nations Development Programme are supporting various initiatives.

Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor from the National Information Technology Agency emphasized that success requires sustained collaboration between public and private sectors. The four-day summit serves as both celebration of progress and planning session for future challenges.

Ghana’s digital payment success offers a template for other African nations seeking to modernize their economies. Mobile money transactions now rival traditional banking in volume, while e-commerce platforms connect rural producers with urban markets.

The push comes as continental trade barriers begin falling under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. Digital infrastructure could prove decisive in determining which countries capture the largest share of expanded intra-African commerce