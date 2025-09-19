Ghana Champions Untapped Solar, Agriculture Sectors at Dutch Investment Summit

Dr James Ato Condua Orleans-Lindsay delivered a compelling pitch to Dutch investors at The Hague, highlighting Ghana’s underexploited renewable energy sector where “solar business is 5% of our business” despite year-round sunshine availability.

The Chairman of JL Holdings and Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University addressed attendees during the opening day of the Netherlands-Ghana Business and Tourism Expo, running September 18-20 at The Hague University of Applied Sciences under the theme “Partnership for Growth: Trade, Innovation and Sustainability.”

Orleans-Lindsay’s presentation focused on sector-by-sector investment analysis, identifying critical gaps in Ghana’s energy infrastructure while warning Dutch investors about increasing Chinese market penetration. He specifically challenged attendees to consider solar panel installation, supply, and manufacturing training opportunities in Ghana’s renewable energy landscape.

The investment appeal comes as President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched the ambitious Feed Ghana Programme, his administration’s flagship agricultural policy designed to transform the West African nation’s agricultural sector. The Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness (PIAA) encompasses three strategic pillars: the Feed Ghana Programme, the Feed the Industry Programme, and Agriculture Investment and Infrastructure Development.

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Francis Danti Kotia, emphasized the historical foundation underlying current investment opportunities. Speaking at the expo’s opening ceremony, Ambassador Kotia noted that Ghana-Netherlands relations span over three centuries, built on shared values and comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

The Feed Ghana Programme represents a comprehensive agricultural transformation strategy targeting multiple objectives simultaneously. President Mahama described it as a comprehensive and strategic umbrella under which all agricultural interventions will be housed, designed to boost production, modernize farming, reduce food inflation, and support agro-industry.

Orleans-Lindsay’s investment pitch extended beyond renewable energy to emphasize agriculture and agribusiness as priority sectors. His presentation highlighted Ghana’s competitive advantages while acknowledging competitive pressures from established Asian investors already operating across various economic sectors.

The Netherlands-Ghana Business and Tourism Expo serves as a dedicated platform fostering innovation and sustainable development through bilateral collaboration. Its mission is to facilitate meaningful connections and explore opportunities for trade, investments, and digitalization contributing to long-term economic growth for both nations.

Ambassador Kotia positioned agriculture as fundamental to Ghana’s economic development vision, noting that the government’s renewed emphasis on agriculture serves as a vehicle for broader economic transformation. The strategic focus aims to increase productivity while building stronger value chains, attracting investment into agro-processing, and introducing sustainable farming practices.

The timing of Orleans-Lindsay’s investment appeal coincides with Ghana’s comprehensive agricultural policy rollout. The initiative seeks to boost agricultural production to feed the population, provide raw materials to feed agro-processing factories and create jobs for the teeming youth.

Dutch investors attending the three-day expo received detailed analysis of investment potential across multiple sectors, with particular emphasis on renewable energy infrastructure gaps and agricultural modernization opportunities. The presentation methodology included risk mitigation strategies designed to support informed investment decisions in Ghana’s emerging market environment.

Orleans-Lindsay concluded his presentation with direct appeals to the Dutch investment community, encouraging immediate market entry while positioning Ghana as a strategic base for broader West African operations. His final message emphasized Ghana’s potential to deliver returns for investors willing to commit to long-term partnerships in the country’s developing economy.