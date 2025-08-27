Ghana Champions Data-Driven Governance for Economic Recovery

Ghana is positioning evidence-based decision making as the cornerstone of its economic recovery strategy, with government officials linking recent positive performance indicators directly to data-driven policy approaches.

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang announced at a high-level meeting in Accra that the country will co-host the Global Data Festival next year, showcasing how developing nations can harness information for inclusive growth. Her remarks came as Ghana prepares to demonstrate its data governance innovations on the international stage.

The economic results speak for themselves, according to government figures. GDP expanded 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2025, while inflation dropped to 12.1 percent in July. The narrowing fiscal deficit signals what Opoku-Agyemang described as “wealth recovery and security” driven by fact-based governance rather than political rhetoric.

“Policy must be informed by facts, shaped by reality and designed for inclusive impact,” the vice president told participants at the Pre-Global Data Festival meeting. This philosophy now underpins major government initiatives across multiple sectors.

The ambitious “One Million Folders” programme aims to equip young Ghanaians with digital and cultural skills for global competitiveness. Meanwhile, the newly created GoldWorth agency will regulate gold trading while combating illegal mining through data-driven oversight mechanisms.

Ghana’s mining sector is experiencing its most comprehensive reforms in two decades. Shorter licence durations and mandatory local development contributions reflect how data insights are reshaping resource management policies. Real-time monitoring systems now track land use and forest cover, while satellite technology monitors coastal changes.

Agriculture benefits from weather-resilience tools that help farmers adapt to climate variability. These technological deployments aim to mainstream data stewardship across all government ministries and agencies, creating an integrated approach to evidence-based governance.

The country is also strengthening South-South collaboration on data governance. Partnerships with Colombia and Kenya demonstrate how developing nations can leverage citizen-generated information to improve policy outcomes. These relationships represent what Opoku-Agyemang called “our potential to reshape data governance for knowledge exchange.”

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu emphasized treating data as a public good and accountability foundation. “From climate change to inequity, the issues before us demand evidence,” he explained during his separate address to participants.

His Ghana Statistical Service has implemented sweeping reforms including 26 new data-sharing agreements with government entities, deployment of a National Data Science Roadmap, and plans for a National Statistics and Policy Observatory providing real-time decision-making support.

These initiatives operate under the Power of Data Action Plan and an upcoming national statistics strategy. Dr. Iddrisu noted that Ghana’s approach has inspired similar reforms in Sierra Leone, Togo, and Botswana, proving that cross-continental cooperation “is not just possible, it is powerful.”

The 2026 Global Data Festival in Nairobi will showcase Ghana’s progress in data-driven modernization, particularly innovations at the Ghana Revenue Authority involving machine learning, disaster planning, and citizen-led solutions.

Global partnerships with the UN, World Bank, and Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data provide crucial support for sustaining this momentum. These relationships help Ghana maintain its emerging leadership role in developing world data governance.

“When we meet again next year, it should be to celebrate our progress and show that the Global South has taken its rightful place in the global data movement,” Opoku-Agyemang concluded.