The Ghana Chamber of Mines has dismissed long-standing assertions that profit repatriation by multinational mining firms significantly contributes to the depreciation of the cedi.

Chamber COO Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah challenged this narrative during an Accra press conference, emphasizing that the sector retains at least 74% of gold export earnings within Ghana’s economy—a practice sustained over the past decade.

Nantogmah highlighted the mining industry’s fiscal discipline, noting consistent tax compliance and substantial local reinvestment. He argued that broader macroeconomic factors—including global monetary shifts and geopolitical tensions—have greater influence on exchange rate volatility than mining profit outflows. The Chamber pointed to recent cedi stabilization as evidence of the sector’s positive economic impact, while underscoring collaboration with the Ghana Gold Board to enhance local value retention.

This rebuttal aims to reshape perceptions of extractive sector accountability, positioning mining firms as stabilizers rather than stressors of Ghana’s foreign exchange market.