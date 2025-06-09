Ghana Chamber of Mines Announces New Leadership Appointments

The Ghana Chamber of Mines is pleased to announce the appointment of Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 1, 2025. In addition, Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), also effective June 1.

These appointments mark a significant milestone in the Chamber’s commitment to driving innovation, growth, and sustainability in Ghana’s mining sector.

Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey brings to the Chamber a wealth of leadership experience across the media, technology, and infrastructure sectors, along with a strong engineering background. As CEO, he will spearhead the strategic direction of the Chamber, fostering stakeholder engagement, policy advocacy, and the continued advancement of Ghana’s mining industry.

Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah, who assumes the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Chamber. With his extensive experience in mining sector policy and corporate affairs, Mr. Nantogmah is well-positioned to ensure operational excellence and effective implementation of the Chamber’s strategic initiatives.

Commenting on the appointments, the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Michael Edem Akafia, Esq. said: “The appointment of Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey and Ahmed Nantogmah heralds a new chapter for the Chamber. Their combined expertise, leadership, and vision will be instrumental in navigating the dynamic landscape of the mining industry and advancing the interests of our members and the nation.”

The Ghana Chamber of Mines remains committed to fostering a thriving, responsible, and globally competitive mining sector that contributes meaningfully to national development.