Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Partners with GUBA for Historic Trade And Investment Conference and Awards in Barbados

The Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has officially announced its partnership with the 2025 GUBA Trade & Investment Conference and Awards, taking place in Barbados from November 10th –12th, 2025. This landmark collaboration underscores Ghana’s commitment to strengthening Africa–Caribbean economic ties and creating new opportunities for bilateral trade, investment, and collaboration.

The GUBA Trade & Investment Conference and Awards — themed “Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny: Connect, Build, Renew” — will bring together heads of state, ministers, diplomats, business leaders, and innovators from Africa, the Caribbean, and the diaspora. The three-day event includes a two-day conference focused on tourism, fintech, agriculture, the creative economy, and sports, culminating with the prestigious GUBA Awards Ceremony celebrating changemakers driving progress across the Atlantic.

“Our partnership with GUBA is a milestone in advancing Ghana’s role in global trade,” said Stephane Abbas Miezan, President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “This conference is not just about dialogue — it’s about building tangible bridges for trade, investment, and shared growth between Africa and the Caribbean.”

This collaboration is expected to open new doors for Ghanaian businesses seeking to expand into Caribbean markets, while also attracting Caribbean investors and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in Ghana. The event will feature high-level networking sessions, investment matchmaking, exhibitions, and a private reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Barbados.

“GUBA’s mission is to connect Africa and its diaspora to build lasting legacies of economic empowerment,” said Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, CEO and Founder of GUBA Enterprise. “Partnering with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry ensures Ghana’s private sector is at the forefront of this historic moment.”

ABOUT GCCI

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) is a quasi-government institution established by Legislative Instrument (L.I. 611 of 1968), Act 232, with the mandate to promote and protect the interests of the private sector. As the leading voice of business in Ghana, the Chamber fosters trade, drives advocacy, and creates an enabling environment for sustainable economic development.

ABOUT GUBA ENTERPRISE

GUBA Enterprise (Grow Unite Build Africa) is a pioneering organization connecting Africa and its global diaspora through trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Its flagship GUBA Awards celebrate excellence, leadership, and innovation across Africa and the diaspora.