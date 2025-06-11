Ghana Central Bank Vows Sub-10% Lending Rates to Fuel Industry

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has pledged to slash lending rates below 10% before the end of his term, targeting a fundamental shift to boost industrial expansion and ease business financing.

Announcing this ambitious goal at the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Corporate Forum in Accra, Dr. Asiama identified affordable credit access as the paramount constraint hindering Ghana’s industrial growth, despite the sector’s significant economic contribution.

Dr. Asiama assured business leaders of the central bank’s dedication to fostering a stable macroeconomic environment conducive to sustained private sector-led development. “Every factory floor, warehouse or innovation that you push forward brings our macroeconomic story to life,” he stated, directly acknowledging manufacturing’s critical role. He defended the Monetary Policy Committee’s recent decision to hold the policy rate at 28%, even as inflation declined from 23.8% in December 2024 to 21.2% in April 2025. The Governor argued that current monetary discipline is essential for achieving a future low-interest, low-inflation economy that incentivizes productivity and long-term investment.

“Our vision is to see lending rates fall to single digits,” Dr. Asiama declared. “We are laying the foundations for an economy that is not just recovering, but rising with purpose.” To bridge the gap between policy and industry needs, he proposed a structured engagement framework with the AGI. This would include quarterly forums specifically addressing industrial credit and foreign exchange policy, alongside collaborative research to pinpoint and resolve policy bottlenecks. Emphasizing the non-negotiable element of confidence, he added, “The most valuable currency is not printed on paper, but the trust of people in the economy.”

The Governor cited Ghana’s improving economic fundamentals as the foundation for future rate cuts: 5.7% GDP growth in 2024, combined trade and current account surpluses exceeding US$6 billion early this year, and gross international reserves of US$10.7 billion, providing 4.7 months of import cover. A significant 24% appreciation of the cedi against the dollar in 2025, reversing the previous year’s depreciation, was highlighted as evidence of effective policy. Dr. Asiama firmly denied any currency manipulation, stating, “We are not targeting any specific exchange rate. The appreciation is the result of coordinated, credible policy action not manipulation.”

Addressing sustainability concerns, particularly related to debt relief agreements under the Official Creditors Committee co-chaired by France and China, Dr. Asiama confirmed the BoG possesses a detailed cash flow plan for upcoming obligations. Further measures to secure exchange rate stability include targeting foreign exchange reserve leakages and enhancing the tracking of remittance inflows. “With the Gold Board and new remittance mechanisms, we aim to block the gaps that weaken the currency,” he explained. Urging businesses to prepare for cheaper credit, the Governor characterized Ghana’s current economic stabilization as genuine, albeit fragile, and stressed the imperative to convert these gains into long-term, inclusive growth.

Governor Asiama’s bold commitment to sub-10% lending rates represents a strategic pivot for Ghana’s central bank, directly linking monetary policy to industrial revitalization amidst a backdrop of cautiously improving, yet still vulnerable, macroeconomic indicators.