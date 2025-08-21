Ghana Central Bank Tightens Rules on Foreign Currency Cash withdrawals

The Bank of Ghana has instructed commercial banks to stop paying foreign currency cash to large companies unless those firms have already deposited equivalent foreign funds.

This move targets corporations in key sectors like petroleum, mining, and other essential industries.

According to the central bank, some large businesses were withdrawing foreign cash without backing deposits, a practice that puts unnecessary strain on the foreign exchange market and threatens stability. Banks must now keep detailed records proving the source of funds for every foreign currency payout.

The BoG says it remains committed to supporting major corporations that keep Ghana’s economy running, including those critical to fuel supply and mineral exports. At the same time, it warns that failure to follow the new rule will lead to regulatory sanctions.

Beyond formal channels, there have been growing complaints that businesses cannot access dollars through banks, despite official assurances. Some analysts believe the problem is worsened when companies insist on physical cash instead of letting banks make payments directly on their behalf.

This preference for cash can encourage hoarding and even leak into the black market. The new directive aims to reduce artificial demand, promote transparency, and ensure that limited foreign currency is used for legitimate trade needs.

Companies are now expected to plan their foreign currency requirements carefully and provide documentation for all transactions. The broader goal is to bring more stability to Ghana’s foreign exchange market.