Ghana Central Bank Orders One-Day Remittance Transfers in Foreign Exchange Overhaul

Recipients of money transfers to Ghana will now receive their funds within 24 hours under new rules aimed at speeding up payments and improving exchange rate transparency in a sector worth over six billion dollars annually.

The Bank of Ghana announced the changes this week, requiring settlement banks to credit beneficiaries within one day and adopt a new foreign exchange conversion method using average market rates rather than single bid prices. The reforms target a remittance system that has become increasingly vital for Ghanaian households facing rising living costs.

Personal remittances reached $6.65 billion last year, dwarfing foreign direct investment by nearly four times and representing about 6 percent of the country’s economic output. Yet recipients have long complained about delays in accessing their money and confusion over exchange rates applied to their transfers.

Under the updated guidelines for payment service providers, banks must now convert incoming dollars using the average Bloomberg bid-ask range on the day funds arrive. This replaces the previous system where banks used only the opening bid rate, a practice that sometimes resulted in less favorable conversions for customers.

The central bank explicitly stated that settlement banks cannot honor any request except payments to beneficiaries and must report violations immediately. Banks that handle remittance flows will also face stricter monitoring requirements, with all transactions subject to anti-money laundering standards.

The timing of these reforms reflects growing pressure on Ghana’s foreign exchange system. With remittances providing crucial support for education, healthcare and daily expenses, delays in processing have real consequences for families depending on overseas transfers. The average cost of sending $200 to sub-Saharan Africa remains the highest globally at 8.5 percent, making every cedi count for recipients.

Digital payment providers and mobile money operators must reconcile and match funds within 72 hours while maintaining separate settlement accounts. These enhanced requirements aim to prevent the mingling of remittance funds with other operational accounts, reducing the risk of misuse or delays.

The shift toward average pricing mechanisms addresses longstanding concerns about rate manipulation. By requiring banks to use a midpoint between buying and selling prices, the central bank expects to deliver fairer outcomes for consumers while reducing opportunities for arbitrage.

Ghana’s remittance sector has evolved rapidly with the rise of mobile money platforms, which have become the preferred channel for many recipients. The new rules recognize this shift by ensuring that digital channels can deliver funds as quickly as traditional bank transfers.

Settlement banks now face explicit prohibitions against using remittance settlement accounts for any purpose other than beneficiary payments. This restriction aims to prevent banks from temporarily parking funds or using them for other operational needs while customers wait for their money.

The reforms extend beyond simple processing times. Payment service providers must implement weekly reporting systems and maintain transparent records of dormant partnerships with money transfer operators. Online vendors accepting remittance payments will also face new disclosure requirements.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the practical impact should be straightforward. Someone receiving money from relatives abroad on Monday morning should have access to the cedi equivalent by Tuesday morning at the latest. The exchange rate applied will reflect actual market conditions rather than potentially outdated opening prices.

These changes align with international regulatory trends pushing for faster, more transparent cross-border payments. Central banks worldwide have tightened oversight of remittance flows, recognizing their importance for financial inclusion and economic stability.

The Bank of Ghana has positioned these measures as part of a comprehensive modernization effort. Officials noted that ensuring prompt and transparent fund delivery is essential for maintaining public confidence in formal remittance channels.

Enforcement will be key to the reforms’ success. The central bank has indicated it will actively monitor compliance and has empowered settlement banks to report suspected violations. Payment providers that fail to meet the 24-hour deadline or use incorrect exchange rates could face regulatory action.

Industry participants will need to upgrade their systems to meet the new requirements. Banks must adjust their foreign exchange procedures, while payment service providers need to ensure their reconciliation processes can handle the tighter timelines.

The broader economic context makes these reforms particularly significant. As remittances have grown to represent a larger share of Ghana’s GDP, from 5.2 percent in 2019 to 6.4 percent in 2023, their efficient management has become a macroeconomic priority.

Questions remain about implementation challenges, particularly for smaller financial institutions that may struggle with the technological demands of real-time processing. The central bank has not indicated any grace period for compliance, suggesting that providers must be ready immediately.

What’s clear is that Ghana’s approach to remittance regulation is evolving to match the sector’s growing importance. With millions depending on overseas transfers for basic needs, the promise of faster, fairer payments could make a meaningful difference in daily life.