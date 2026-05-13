Ghana Central Bank Chief Urges African Finance Coordination

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has called for a coordinated pan-African regulatory framework to accelerate cross-border digital finance, warning that fragmented rules across the continent are stalling the growth of interoperable payment systems and financial innovation.

Dr. Asiama made the remarks at the Future of Finance Dialogues Africa dinner, an official side event of the BoG’s 3i Africa Summit 2026, addressing central bank officials, fintech executives, commercial banks, and investors.

“Africa cannot build borderless finance with fragmented regulation,” he said, adding that the cost of continued fragmentation falls disproportionately on responsible innovators and underserved populations.

The governor proposed a system of licensed passporting and mutual recognition, allowing credible digital finance licences issued in one African market to be recognised across others without undermining domestic regulatory authority. He argued that stronger trust and coordination between regulators would reduce duplication and speed up the deployment of digital financial services continent-wide.

Dr. Asiama said the BoG is advancing work on open banking, digital credit regulation, fintech licensing, and oversight frameworks for virtual assets and tokenized finance. He urged African central banks to deepen their understanding of stablecoin risks and the governance implications of deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools in financial supervision, cautioning that doing so without proper safeguards risked creating new forms of systemic exposure.

On regulatory sandboxes, he said their true measure was not how many firms entered them but how many well-governed institutions graduated into full participation in regulated markets.

Mobile money transactions across Africa now process approximately $1.3 trillion annually, with real-time payment systems operational in 38 markets. Ethel Cofie, convener of the Future of Finance Dialogues, said cross-border payments remain among the largest operational bottlenecks for fintech firms and traders, particularly in transactions involving China, one of Ghana’s biggest import markets. Internal research from the organisation found that 61 percent of industry decision-makers identified regulatory uncertainty as the single biggest obstacle to scaling digital finance in Africa.

Dr. Asiama closed by affirming that stability and innovation are not competing priorities but mutually reinforcing forces when managed with care.