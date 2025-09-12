Ghana Central Bank Chief Pushes SME Global Integration

Ghana’s central bank governor has challenged financial institutions to transform small businesses from local market players into global supply chain participants, highlighting a critical pathway for economic growth and job creation.

Dr. Johnson P. Asiama, who assumed office as Bank of Ghana Governor in February 2025, addressed banking executives at a high-level workshop in Accra, emphasizing that small and medium-sized enterprises represent the backbone of emerging market economies yet remain severely underfinanced.

Speaking at the Ghana Association of Banks event, supported by Afreximbank, the African Development Bank, and the Trade and Development Bank, Dr. Asiama posed a fundamental challenge: “The question before us is simple: how do we move Ghana’s SMEs from the margins of local markets into the heart of global production systems?”

The governor’s remarks underscore a pressing global reality affecting Ghanaian businesses. While SMEs constitute approximately 90% of worldwide businesses and contribute up to 40% of GDP in emerging markets, they face an estimated $8 trillion financing gap globally, according to World Bank and International Finance Corporation data.

This financing shortfall directly impacts Ghana’s economic potential. Recent research indicates significant gaps in Ghanaian SMEs’ readiness for African Continental Free Trade Area implementation, despite their innovation capabilities and product development potential.

Dr. Asiama emphasized that addressing SME financing requires sophisticated approaches beyond traditional lending. Banks must develop financial products that enable small businesses to meet international quality standards and scale operations effectively.

The governor advocated a gradual integration strategy, encouraging SMEs to first establish themselves in domestic markets through partnerships with supermarkets, telecommunications companies, pharmaceutical distributors, and logistics providers. These structured relationships help businesses formalize operations and build capacity before pursuing international opportunities.

Regional markets under the AfCFTA present an intermediate step for Ghanaian SMEs seeking international expansion. The continental trade agreement offers familiar regulatory environments and reduced logistical complexity compared to global markets, providing practical platforms for business growth.

Drawing international examples, Dr. Asiama highlighted successful models from Chile, Malaysia, and Morocco. Chile enhanced SME productivity through capability-building programs paired with long-term contracts, while Malaysia developed competitive electronics clusters connecting small businesses with multinational corporations and research institutions. Morocco successfully linked local firms to global automotive manufacturers through targeted supplier development policies.

The governor’s focus on SME integration aligns with broader economic priorities under Ghana’s current administration. Dr. Asiama has consistently urged commercial banks to increase credit access for agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure and small businesses, viewing financial sector stability as a foundation for productive sector growth.

The Bank of Ghana has identified information technology, digital finance, education services, architecture and creative industries as untapped export opportunities, sectors where SMEs could play significant roles with appropriate regulatory support and market access frameworks.

For Ghana’s financial institutions, the governor’s call represents both opportunity and challenge. Banks must develop risk assessment capabilities suitable for SME lending while creating financial products that support international standard compliance and operational scaling.

The timing proves critical as Ghana seeks economic diversification and job creation solutions. International development organizations, including UNDP Ghana and the AfCFTA National Coordination Office, are actively designing initiatives to equip SMEs with tools and networks needed for continental market success.

Dr. Asiama stressed that deliberate policies, enhanced collaboration between banks and anchor firms, and access to sustainability-aligned finance remain essential components for transforming Ghanaian SMEs into globally competitive enterprises.

The workshop represents part of broader efforts to align Ghana’s financial sector with national development priorities, positioning SME support as fundamental to the country’s economic transformation agenda.