Ghana Cement Manufacturers Absorb Costs Despite Currency Crisis Research Finds

Research from IMANI Africa in partnership with Atlas Network has revealed that Ghana’s cement manufacturers are selling products at prices the organization describes as unsustainable in real terms, while absorbing massive costs instead of passing them to consumers despite severe currency depreciation.

The analysis appears in a report titled Promoting Economic Freedom Addressing the Impact of Government Interventionism on Free Market Principles in Ghana, which examined how government price controls introduced in 2024 could create the very shortages and quality problems they aim to prevent.

Despite the Ghanaian cedi depreciating 63 percent between June 2022 and June 2024, retail cement prices rose only 24 percent in cedi terms, meaning real prices measured in US dollars actually fell approximately 27 percent during the same period. The research found manufacturers consciously absorbed costs to avoid shocking builders and contractors.

The core challenge facing producers stems from what IMANI characterizes as a cedi-dollar problem. While cement sells in cedis, production costs depend on foreign exchange rates. Roughly 77 percent of cement production costs link directly to US dollar denominated expenses such as imported clinker, gypsum, port charges and consumables.

Ghana’s Economic Freedom Index score stood at 55.8 in 2024, placing the country 104th globally in the Heritage Foundation rankings within the Mostly Unfree category. The score represents a steady decline since 2020 as state interventions increased across economic sectors.

Compounding the situation is Ghana’s already competitive cement market featuring approximately 14 independent suppliers. Ghanaian cement prices currently remain roughly 5 percent below Togo and 10 percent below Benin. The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana (COCMAG) argues natural market competition already disciplines prices without requiring state intervention.

The government introduced the Ghana Standards Authority Pricing of Cement Regulations 2024, known as Legislative Instrument 2491, in July 2024. The legislation mandates manufacturers submit monthly ex factory price declarations to the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee for approval before publication.

Although the Ministry of Trade and Industry insists the regulation merely provides a price reporting and verification mechanism, stakeholders maintain that requiring prior approval constitutes de facto price control.

Implementation challenges emerged quickly after the regulation took effect in September 2024, with cement manufacturers defying committee directives in May 2025 ordering submission of ex factory prices by a specified deadline. Professor Alex Dodoo, committee chairman, confirmed no manufacturer had complied and warned that emergency meetings would determine sanctions.

Industry groups caution that poorly designed price interventions could destabilize supply chains and provoke artificial shortages. Manufacturers might be forced to cut production, hoard stock, or exit the market due to administrative delays and refusal to approve prices reflecting dollar based inputs.

Producers warn price caps risk incentivizing quality dilution. Forcing firms to operate below sustainable margins could compel them to increase production of lower grade cement known as 32.5R instead of higher grade 42.5R, which undermines structural integrity in construction with long term safety implications.

IMANI’s policy brief identifies imported dollar priced clinker as a primary driver, with exchange rate volatility directly impacting input costs, alongside rising transportation expenses linked to fuel prices, elevated import duties, port charges, surging industrial electricity tariffs, and nationwide inflationary trends affecting logistics and manufacturing.

Stakeholders agree the regulation fails to tackle structural issues driving construction costs. These include foreign exchange volatility, port handling inefficiencies and demurrage charges, and what IMANI describes as arbitrary statutory fees, such as an unfounded fumigation levy on clinker imports estimated to cost US$3.6 million annually.

IMANI urged targeted reforms including reducing import duties on clinker and raw materials, sustaining the cedi’s appreciation to curb forex volatility, lowering industrial energy tariffs, and fostering market competition by easing entry barriers for new producers.

The think tank emphasized that cement costs mirror Ghana’s broader economic challenges and that macroeconomic stabilization rather than price controls will naturally correct pricing over time. The World Bank’s 2024 Business Ready Report scored Ghana just 32 out of 100 on competition safeguards, reflecting persistent structural and regulatory challenges limiting fair and open market dynamics.

Parliamentary Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga acknowledged IMANI’s role in national policy debates during budget discussions in July 2025, while Speaker Alban Bagbin commended the organization’s contributions to evidence based policymaking.

IMANI maintains the regulatory approach misrepresents how price controls function in competitive markets and warns the intervention could potentially stall infrastructure projects and discourage the investment Ghana needs for economic growth.