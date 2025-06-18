Ghana Celebrates Blood Donor Day With School Drives and Drone Deliveries

Ghana’s National Blood Service honored top contributors to the nation’s blood supply during World Blood Donor Day commemorations in Accra and Ashanti Region.

The event recognized organizations including Zipline, WHO, and MTN for their support, while spotlighting three senior high schools that have become pillars of voluntary youth donations.

Health Minister Dr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh emphasized the ongoing challenge of meeting blood demand despite progress. “Universal access to safe blood remains urgent,” he said, revealing that Parliament is reviewing processing fees to ease costs for patients. The minister urged all government agencies to conduct biannual blood drives to strengthen national reserves.

Since 2019, Zipline’s drone network has delivered 19,000 blood units to remote areas while providing GHC 500,000 in support for collection campaigns. “Our partnership with NBS ensures timely deliveries to underserved communities,” said Zipline Ghana head Daniel Kweku Merki. NBS CEO Dr. Shirley Owusu Ofori noted these efforts have been particularly crucial in emergency situations.

School-based drives have emerged as a sustainable model, accounting for significant portions of regional supplies while instilling donation culture in youth. This year’s global theme, “Give blood, give hope – together we can save lives,” marks 20 years of advocacy for voluntary systems. Ghana’s four regional blood centers continue expanding services, though seasonal shortages persist in some areas.