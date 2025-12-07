Ghana Celebrates 41st Farmers Day With Single Digit Credit Pledge

Ghana marked its 41st National Farmers Day on Friday with President John Dramani Mahama pledging that his government will ensure agricultural credit interest rates fall below 10 percent to boost food production nationwide.

Addressing the national celebration at Ho Sports Stadium in the Volta Region, Mahama noted that prevailing commercial bank interest rates make credit prohibitive and discourage farmers from borrowing. The burden placed on farmers by these high interest rates means they ultimately work only for the banks, hindering national efforts to strengthen food security and expand agricultural production, the President emphasized.

He said affordable credit remains crucial to transforming agriculture into a self sustaining engine of economic development. Mahama declared that credit for agriculture must be at a single digit interest rate, pledging his government will work hard to grant easy access to cheaper credit so farmers can produce more to feed the country.

Abraham Kwaku Adusei, an 82 year old farmer from the Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region, emerged as the Overall National Best Farmer for 2025. The octogenarian was awarded 1.2 million Ghana cedis, approximately 105,000 United States dollars, in cash along with a brand new tractor from Sino Machinery, agricultural equipment and supplies sponsored by the Agricultural Development Bank.

Opanyin Adusei, who has been farming for 44 years since completing his education at the University of Cape Coast in 1968, owns extensive agricultural holdings including 1,800 acres of cocoa, 193 acres of mango, 202.8 acres of cashew, 159 acres of rice and 600 acres of maize. The father of 20 also cultivates plantain, teak, cocoyam, tomato, okra, garden egg, green pepper, cowpea, groundnut, hot pepper, ginger and cabbage while rearing various livestock and operating a fish pond.

After receiving the award from President Mahama, Opanyin Adusei called for urgent investment in irrigation infrastructure. He emphasized that areas such as the Afram Plains hold vast agricultural potential but require reliable water supply to fully contribute to national food security. The veteran farmer pledged to continue collaborating with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to support modernization of the sector and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Osman Kadiri, a 48 year old farmer from Greater Accra Region, was named first runner up and received a tractor with implements from EXIM Bank, 200,000 cedis cash, sprayers and agrochemicals. Charles Gyato, 63, from Oti Region, took second runner up honors and received a brand new tractor donated by Stanbic Bank along with other farm equipment.

Madam Grace Owusuaah was named the National Best Female Farmer for 2025. Other categories honored included National Best Livestock Farmer, National Best Physically Challenged Farmer, Overall National Best Fisher, National Best Marine Fisher, National Best Inland Fisher, National Best Fish Processor and National Best Cocoa Farmer.

President Mahama urged all Ghanaians, including professionals in formal employment, to embrace agriculture as an additional source of income. He noted that many professionals including teachers, civil servants and private sector workers can successfully combine their regular jobs with farming to supplement their incomes and contribute to national food security.

The President encouraged adoption of modern farming technologies, irrigation and improved seedlings to enable part time farmers to remain productive without needing physical presence on their farms daily. He stated that agriculture is not only for village folks, as teachers and civil servants can go to work and have farms, with the money from farming supplementing their regular incomes.

Mahama revealed that Ghana still spends 3 billion cedis annually to import basic food items, calling this situation totally unacceptable. He announced that all school feeding programmes would now procure their food locally to protect farmers from suffering losses while providing ready markets for farm produce to curb post harvest losses.

The President said it was gratifying that the United States Government had reversed imposition of tariffs on agricultural produce from Ghana. He described the measure as a golden opportunity for local farmers to produce foodstuffs for export to earn foreign exchange. Mahama called on Ghanaians to support local farmers by patronizing their produce, stating that feeding Ghana means eating Ghana food.

Minister of Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku expressed optimism that this year’s celebration would inspire renewed commitment, unity of purpose and innovation in advancing Ghana’s agricultural transformation. He emphasized that collaboration between agricultural research institutions and his ministry remains crucial in efforts to achieve food security in the country.

This year’s celebration, held under the theme Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future, highlighted the importance of national food security, agricultural self sufficiency and sustainable job creation. The event underscored the nation’s commitment to adopting agricultural practices that effectively address challenges posed by climate change.

The National Farmers Day celebration was preceded by a five day National Agricultural Fair from December 1 to 4 in partnership with AgriHouse Foundation. The fair showcased Ghana’s agricultural innovations, technology and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening the country’s food systems and enhancing resilience in the sector.

Ghana’s National Farmers Day, established in 1985, is celebrated on the first Friday of December each year to honor farmers and fishermen for their contributions to national food security and economic development. The statutory public holiday recognizes the vital role that agricultural workers play in the Ghanaian economy, celebrating their toil and sacrifice in driving food security and economic growth.