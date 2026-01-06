Ghana Cedi’s Historic Rally Driven by Domestic Policy and Global Factors

The Ghana cedi staged one of the most remarkable currency comebacks in 2025, appreciating approximately 30 to 35 percent against the United States dollar to become one of the world’s best performing currencies. After years of consistent depreciation, the currency traded near 10.50 cedis to the dollar by year end, marking its first sustained annual appreciation in over three decades.

The turnaround was not merely statistical. Businesses and individuals across Ghana confirmed the impact at forex bureaus, ports, and in the cost of imported goods that suddenly stopped rising at frightening rates. The slowdown in prices of goods and the reduction in fuel costs at pumps are tangible manifestations of the currency’s strengthened position.

Economic analysts attribute the cedi’s recovery to multiple factors working in concert, though the relative contribution of each driver remains subject to debate among experts. What is clear is that both domestic policy decisions and favorable external conditions played significant roles in this historic reversal.

Domestic Monetary Policy Anchored Recovery

The Bank of Ghana maintained a tight monetary stance throughout much of 2025, keeping interest rates elevated at 28 percent and even raising them in March. This aggressive approach made holding cedi denominated assets more attractive than rushing into dollars for speculative purposes. At the same time, the central bank tightened liquidity, reducing excess cedis circulating in the financial system.

The policy carried real costs. High interest rates constrained borrowing for businesses and consumers alike. However, the trade off proved worthwhile as the tough stance helped stabilize the currency that underpins prices, imports and confidence across the economy. Market observers confirm these measures raised the opportunity cost of holding dollars and reduced speculative pressure on the exchange rate.

Central bank interventions complemented the monetary policy stance. In April alone, the Bank of Ghana injected 490 million dollars into the foreign exchange market, providing crucial liquidity that helped stabilize the exchange rate. Since 2022, total market interventions have exceeded 10 billion dollars, helping to anchor the currency during periods of volatility.

Global Dollar Weakness Provided Tailwind

The weakening of the United States dollar globally provided breathing space for currencies worldwide, including the cedi. The Dollar Index fell by approximately 9 to 11 percent in 2025, driven by investor uncertainty over newly imposed reciprocal tariffs and fears of potential recession in the American economy. Trade tensions between the United States and China, along with retaliatory tariffs from the European Union and other economies, reduced global demand for dollar denominated assets.

This external factor, while beneficial, explains less than a third of Ghana’s currency appreciation according to analysts. If dollar weakness were the main story, Ghana would not have stood out so sharply from its peers. The cedi’s performance significantly outpaced most emerging market currencies that also benefited from the weaker dollar environment.

Gold Programme and IMF Support Sealed Gains

The Gold for Reserves programme, managed by the newly established Ghana Gold Board, transformed Ghana’s foreign exchange buffer. Bank of Ghana gold holdings reached 38.04 tonnes by October 2025, a massive leap from 8.78 tonnes held in May 2023. The programme mandates that 20 percent of all gold mined in Ghana be sold locally in cedis before conversion to dollars, increasing foreign exchange supply while building hard asset reserves.

Elevated gold prices on international markets, reaching over 3,400 dollars per ounce by mid year, significantly boosted Ghana’s export earnings without requiring increased production volumes. Cocoa exports also contributed strongly, with first quarter 2025 revenues rising to 1.84 billion dollars from 1.7 billion dollars during the same period in 2024.

The International Monetary Fund programme provided crucial policy credibility. Following successful programme reviews, disbursements boosted reserves and signaled that policies were broadly on track. All quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets for the fifth review were met, with reserves accumulation surpassing Extended Credit Facility targets three years ahead of schedule.

A credit rating upgrade by Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings from Selective Default to CCC plus late in the year validated what markets were already pricing in. The upgrade did not create the rally but helped sustain it by confirming improved debt sustainability and fiscal discipline.

Implications Beyond Currency Gains

The cedi’s appreciation eased imported inflation in Ghana’s highly import dependent economy. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 21.2 percent by April 2025, falling further to 6.3 percent by November. The stronger currency also reduced the local currency cost of servicing external debt, which stood at 28.3 billion dollars of Ghana’s 49.3 billion dollar total public debt as of December 2024.

For businesses, the stable exchange rate meant better planning and fewer unpleasant surprises. The appreciation reduced uncertainty that had plagued importers and manufacturers who relied on foreign inputs. Consumer purchasing power strengthened as the cost of imported goods including food items, clothing, electronics and household goods declined.

However, some analysts caution that benefits take time to filter through the economy. Inventory cycles mean traders continue selling goods purchased when the cedi was weaker, and price stickiness prevents immediate downward adjustments even when import costs fall.

Sustaining the Momentum

The real lesson from the cedi’s 2025 performance is that disciplined policy choices matter more than luck. External factors like commodity prices and dollar weakness certainly helped, but the largest contribution came from deliberate domestic policy decisions to prioritize currency stability even when those choices were uncomfortable.

Looking ahead, maintaining these gains will require continued fiscal discipline, transparent monetary policy execution, and vigilance against complacency. The Bank of Ghana has indicated its commitment to making the cedi the currency of choice for domestic transactions while targeting average annual depreciation around 5 percent over the medium term.

With international reserves approaching 11 billion dollars and providing nearly five months of import cover, Ghana has built substantial buffers. The challenge now is to convert this macroeconomic stability into sustained economic growth and tangible improvements in living standards for ordinary Ghanaians.