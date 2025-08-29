Ghana Cedi slides to three-day low as currency pressures mount

Ghana’s cedi weakened significantly against major currencies this week, raising questions about the central bank’s ability to stabilize the local unit.

The currency hit ₵11.26 against the dollar on Friday, extending a three-day decline that has concerned traders and businesses.

Official interbank rates showed the cedi trading at ₵11.2444 to ₵11.2556 per dollar on Friday, compared to ₵11.0445 to ₵11.0555 on Thursday. Wednesday’s rates stood at ₵10.9745 to ₵10.9855, representing a cumulative depreciation of nearly ₵0.27 over the period.

The British pound saw similar pressure, with the cedi falling to ₵15.1956 to ₵15.2120 on Friday from ₵14.7980 to ₵14.8139 on Wednesday. Against the euro, the local currency dropped to ₵13.1291 to ₵13.1410 from Wednesday’s ₵12.7933 to ₵12.8049.

Currency analysts point to several factors behind the accelerated decline. Foreign exchange demand pressures, speculative market activity, and ongoing concerns about Ghana’s economic fundamentals appear to be driving the weakness.

The steepest fall occurred between Thursday and Friday, suggesting intensified market pressures during the final trading day. Import-dependent businesses now face higher operational costs that typically flow through to consumer prices within days.

Bank of Ghana has employed monetary tightening and targeted market interventions in recent months to support the cedi. However, this week’s movements have reignited debates about the effectiveness of these measures.

Economic observers argue that structural challenges continue undermining currency stability. Import dependence, limited export diversification, and fiscal imbalances represent deeper issues beyond central bank control.

The depreciation brings the cedi closer to ₵11.30 per dollar, a psychological threshold that could trigger further selling pressure. Market participants are watching for potential central bank intervention as foreign exchange inflows remain constrained.

Friday’s decline affects multiple sectors of Ghana’s economy. Manufacturing companies relying on imported raw materials face immediate cost increases, while retailers may adjust prices to reflect higher procurement expenses.

The currency weakness also impacts government finances through increased debt servicing costs on foreign currency obligations. Ghana’s external debt burden becomes more expensive in local currency terms as the cedi weakens.

Financial markets will monitor next week’s trading for signs of continued pressure or potential stabilization. The central bank’s response could influence market sentiment and determine whether the decline continues.

Currency traders report increased volatility in recent sessions, with demand for dollars outpacing supply in the interbank market. This imbalance has contributed to the sustained pressure on the cedi.