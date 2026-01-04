Ghana Cedi Records Historic Appreciation as Gold Programme Faces Review

The Ghanaian cedi has entered 2026 on its strongest footing in over three decades, prompting financial experts and policymakers to call for sustained execution of the Gold for Reserve (G4R) programme alongside strategic reforms to ensure long term fiscal sustainability. The currency appreciated approximately 35 percent against the US dollar in 2025, trading near 10.50 cedis to the dollar by year end, marking the first sustained appreciation since 2007.

The Gold for Reserve programme has transformed Ghana’s economic landscape by aggressively diversifying the nation’s foreign exchange buffers. Bank of Ghana gold holdings reached 38.04 tonnes by October 2025, a massive leap from 8.78 tonnes held in May 2023, according to central bank data. This accumulation, managed by the newly established Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), has provided the central bank with a hard asset buffer that reduces reliance on the US dollar.

By purchasing gold locally in cedis and converting it into international reserves, the government has successfully slowed inflation and kept the exchange rate anchored. Inflation declined for 11 consecutive months from 23.8 percent in January to 6.3 percent in November 2025, while gross international reserves swelled to approximately 11.4 billion dollars by October, a roughly 24 percent increase from prior year levels.

The cedi’s performance represents its first annual gain against the dollar in over 30 years. According to Bloomberg data, the currency appreciated by approximately 41 percent in 2025, making it one of the strongest performing currencies worldwide. The turnaround follows years of volatility that saw the cedi ranked among the weakest emerging market currencies in the early 2020s.

President John Dramani Mahama, who returned to office in January 2025, committed the country to fiscal consolidation under a three billion dollar programme backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The government is on track to meet a 2.8 percent budget deficit target for 2025, with plans to reduce it further in 2026. Lower deficits have helped tame inflation and revive investor appetite. Ghana’s restructured dollar bonds returned more than 30 percent in 2025, ranking among the top performers across emerging markets.

Despite its success, the programme has faced scrutiny following reports of operational deficits. The IMF reported that while GoldBod generated over 10 billion dollars in foreign exchange in 2025, the Bank of Ghana allegedly incurred roughly 214 million dollars in transactional costs. Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, stated during a panel discussion on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme on January 3, 2026, that more than 97 percent of the reported losses result from exchange rate translation rather than operational failings.

Gyamfi explained the figures being described as losses stem from accounting treatment rather than wrongdoing by the central bank or the Ghana Gold Board. He noted that GoldBod buys gold at market exchange rates but foreign exchange purchases are later converted at Bank of Ghana rates, creating accounting differentials. He rejected claims that GoldBod had incurred large losses and passed them onto the Bank of Ghana’s books, stating the institution was on track to declare a surplus between 700 million and 800 million cedis for 2025.

Entrepreneur and economic policy analyst Senyo K. Hosi argues that while the 214 million dollars is technically an accounting loss, it should be viewed in the broader context of economic gains. The appreciation of the cedi from an average of 14.2 cedis per dollar in 2024 to 12.53 cedis per dollar in 2025 generated substantial fiscal savings. External debt service payments fell by over 6.2 billion cedis, payments to independent power producers dropped by 6.45 billion cedis, and projected savings on imports exceeded 60 billion cedis, boosting real spending power for Ghanaians.

Analysts explain that losses are not in the traditional sense but rather a result of the programme’s architecture. To discourage illegal gold smuggling, GoldBod pays local miners competitive world market prices. Gyamfi defended the decision to buy gold above prevailing prices, stating a three percent discount in 2021 led to a sharp drop in artisanal and small scale mining gold output from 39.3 tonnes to 3.4 tonnes. Furthermore, exporting unrefined gold involves costs for transport and refining, creating a temporary gap between the buying price in Ghana and the final reserve value.

The current structure involves multiple layers of fees between the central bank and aggregators. To address these challenges, changes are scheduled to take effect this month. Starting in January 2026, GoldBod is expected to transition from being an agent of the Bank of Ghana to a fully independent operational entity. This review aims to reduce intermediation fees by streamlining the buying process, which is expected to cut costs that previously weighed on the central bank’s balance sheet.

The transition will also improve financial reporting by separating commercial activities from monetary policy, satisfying international calls for greater transparency and enhancing private competition by opening the aggregation process to more players. These expected changes align with suggestions made by analysts calling for more transparency and new efforts to reduce losses in the new and subsequent years.

The Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP), introduced in July 2021, includes the Gold for Reserves initiative which enables the Bank of Ghana to purchase domestically produced gold using local currency at prevailing market prices. The programme requires large scale mining companies to sell 20 percent of refined output to the central bank in cedis. Initially involving major firms like Gold Fields, Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti, and Asanko Mining, the programme expanded in 2025 to include nine additional companies, further diversifying sources of gold acquisition.

Ghana’s gold reserves have increased dramatically. Holdings stood at 8.78 tonnes in May 2023, climbed to 19.50 tonnes by end of 2023, surged to 30.53 tonnes by end of 2024, and reached 38.04 tonnes by October 2025. The reserves have grown steadily month by month, surpassing key milestones such as 20 tonnes in January 2024, 30 tonnes in January 2025, and moving past 36 tonnes in August 2025.

This accumulation occurred across shifting global gold markets, with prices surging from around 2,100 dollars per ounce in early 2024 to beyond 4,000 dollars per ounce by October 2025. Global bullion prices posted their strongest performance in decades, and Ghana moved quickly to convert that rally into tangible economic strength.

The IMF acknowledged the programme’s success in its fifth review completed in December 2025. The organization noted that Ghana reached its 2028 reserve coverage target in 2025, three years early. The IMF stated that reserves accumulation surpassed Extended Credit Facility (ECF) targets, the cedi appreciated, and Ghana’s debt trajectory improved significantly. Ghana’s performance under the IMF supported program has been generally satisfactory, with all quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets for the fifth review met.

Senyo Hosi explains that while the IMF supervised budget projected an average exchange rate of 15.95 cedis to the dollar for 2025, the cedi instead appreciated to an average of 12.53 cedis. This outcome reflects confidence driven by gold backed reserve accumulation. Hosi describes the currency appreciation as an unusual but welcome outcome within an IMF programme, calling it evidence of effective homegrown policy alignment.

With global gold prices projected to hit new records later this year, Ghana is uniquely positioned to benefit. Experts argue that stopping the programme now would be a mistake that could trigger a fresh round of currency volatility. However, analysts at major financial institutions are closely watching the 3,500 dollar per ounce support level, noting that a drop below this could test the Bank of Ghana’s newly built reserve buffer.

The Ghana Gold Board was established under Act 1095 in April 2024 to bring state control over gold trading, support foreign exchange inflows, and build the country’s gold reserves. Gyamfi stated that GoldBod generated revenue slightly over 960 million cedis in 2025, while expenditure for the same period stood below 120 million cedis. He noted that as a public corporation, GoldBod does not declare profits but records a surplus, drawing a clear line between commercial profit making entities and public institutions.

The rapid appreciation of the cedi has not been without challenges. While mining companies have seen record revenues, some local exporters who rely on a weaker currency to remain competitive in global markets have seen their margins squeezed. Pure play exporters who relied on a weak cedi to make their goods cheaper on the global market are finding themselves squeezed by the currency’s appreciation.

Ghana’s success in 2025 is being closely watched by other debt distressed nations as a potential blueprint for recovery. The Gold for Reserves model has shifted the conversation on how emerging markets can leverage their natural resources to bypass the volatility of the US dollar. By bypassing traditional foreign exchange markets for a portion of its reserve building, the Bank of Ghana has created a buffer that is less susceptible to the whims of global bond investors.

The cedi’s strength is currently balanced on the price of gold. If global tensions ease or central banks begin to offload gold reserves, a retraction in prices could leave Ghana vulnerable. In the short term, the Ghanaian government is expected to focus on diversifying its economic base to ensure that the gold boom does not lead to Dutch Disease, where other sectors like agriculture and manufacturing are neglected.

Strategic pivots toward refining gold domestically rather than just exporting raw bullion are already underway, with the commissioning of a new national refinery expected in mid 2026. This move would allow Ghana to capture more of the value chain and further insulate the currency from raw commodity price swings.

By refining the Gold for Reserve model to be more cost efficient, Ghana can turn its natural resources into a permanent pillar of macroeconomic stability. The year 2025 will be remembered as the year Ghana finally broke its cycle of currency devaluation. The combination of record breaking gold prices, disciplined IMF backed reforms, and the innovative GoldBod framework has delivered a 32 year first.