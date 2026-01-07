Ghana Cedi Records Historic 2025 Performance After Decades of Decline

The Ghana cedi posted exceptional performance in 2025, breaking a 30 year losing streak with a reported 40.7 percent appreciation against the US dollar, marking the currency’s first annual gain since at least 1994 when comprehensive exchange rate tracking began.

According to Bloomberg data cited by financial analyst Dr. Theo Acheampong, the cedi was the star performer among African currencies in terms of year on year appreciation, gaining nearly 40 percent. Most African currencies performed well against the dollar in 2025, but the cedi was the star performer at almost 40 percent year on year appreciation, followed by the Congolese franc, Zambian kwacha and South African (SA) rand in that order, Acheampong wrote on social media.

The dramatic turnaround comes after years of severe pressure on the cedi and is credited to measures including domestic gold buying programs, fiscal adjustments under the International Monetary Fund (IMF), debt restructuring success and stabilizing global markets. The currency started 2025 at around 14.7 cedis to the dollar and closed the year at approximately 10.93 cedis per dollar in the interbank market.

Separate data from Forbes ranking African currencies by absolute exchange rate value placed the cedi fourth strongest on the continent at year end. The Tunisian dinar ranked first with an exchange rate of 2.90 per dollar, followed by the Libyan dinar and Moroccan dirham in second and third positions respectively.

The World Bank stated that Ghana’s currency was strengthened by tight monetary and fiscal policies, increased export revenues buoyed by higher prices of gold and cocoa, and improved market sentiment. In the retail market, the cedi appreciated by a record 27.75 percent, trading at 12.30 cedis to the dollar at forex bureaus by year end.

The distinction between the Bloomberg appreciation ranking and the Forbes absolute value ranking reflects different measurement criteria. Bloomberg tracks percentage appreciation over the year, where the cedi’s 40 percent gain represented the strongest performance among tracked African currencies. Forbes measures absolute exchange rate values, where currencies with historically lower rates against the dollar rank higher.

Ethiopia’s birr saw the largest depreciation against the dollar among African currencies in 2025, experiencing significant devaluation amid ongoing economic challenges in that country.

The cedi’s recovery marks a historic reversal from 2022, when it was among the world’s worst performing currencies, losing over 55 percent of its value due to an inflationary spiral and debt crisis. The currency had depreciated by 62 percent between 2020 and 2024, falling from 5.60 cedis per dollar to 14.70 cedis per dollar.

Several factors drove the turnaround. Ghana’s gold reserves rose from 9 tonnes in late 2023 to 31 tonnes by 2025, while gold prices surged to record highs. The Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) domestic gold purchasing program, which requires gold purchases to be settled in cedis before export, became a key source of foreign exchange inflows.

The country finalized debt restructuring with all 25 members of its Official Creditor Committee, covering approximately $5.4 billion in bilateral debt. Ghana also reached agreement with over 90 percent of holders of its $13 billion Eurobond portfolio, marking a significant milestone in restoring debt sustainability.

These restructuring successes enabled continued access to the IMF’s three billion dollar program, boosting foreign exchange liquidity. Gross international reserves reached over 11 billion dollars by mid 2025, providing nearly five months of import cover.

Export earnings grew an estimated 60 percent in the first half of 2025, driven by strong gold and cocoa prices alongside increased oil production. Ghana’s trade surplus reached 4.3 billion dollars in 2024 and continued strengthening in 2025.

The BoG implemented strict monetary policies, including a surprise 100 basis point rate hike in March 2025 that raised the policy rate to 28 percent. The central bank also transitioned to spot market forex auctions, moving away from speculative controls and improving dollar availability while reducing hoarding.

Inflation fell sharply from over 54 percent in December 2022 to 23.8 percent by December 2024 and further to 5.4 percent by December 2025, reaching the lowest level since the Consumer Price Index was rebased in 2021.

BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has cautioned against complacency despite the currency’s strong performance. Stability doesn’t mean fixation, he stated, emphasizing the need to balance currency strength with export competitiveness.

Economists note that while the recovery is impressive, sustaining performance will require maintaining fiscal discipline, continued monetary tightening until inflation stabilizes within the BoG’s 6 to 10 percent target band, and avoiding premature policy rate cuts that could trigger renewed volatility.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana credited the cedi’s strength with delivering tangible cost savings for traders and easing business operations at the country’s ports. By mid 2025, the cedi had strengthened by over 40 percent against the US dollar, significantly easing the cost of imports and reducing exchange rate induced cost pressures on traders, the association stated.

President John Dramani Mahama declared during his New Year address that the cedi is on track to be ranked among the world’s best performing currencies in 2025, citing prudent management and difficult but necessary reforms that steered the economy from significant distress to robust recovery.