Ghana Cedi Holds Steady at ¢10.25 Against US Dollar

The Ghana cedi maintained its stability against major international currencies, trading at ¢10.25 to the US dollar as of June 10, 2025, according to the latest Bank of Ghana interbank rates.

The local currency showed minimal fluctuation, with buying and selling rates recorded at ¢10.2449 and ¢10.2551 respectively against the dollar at Monday’s close.

Against other major currencies, the cedi traded at ¢13.89 to the British pound and ¢11.70 to the euro. Analysts credit the currency’s resilience to the central bank’s strategic interventions, balanced foreign exchange demand, and strengthened external reserves. The current stability comes as positive news for businesses and traders monitoring exchange rates amid global economic uncertainties.

The cedi’s performance marks a significant improvement from its 30% depreciation in 2022, reflecting Ghana’s economic recovery efforts following its IMF bailout. Similar stabilization patterns have been observed in other African economies implementing tight monetary policies and export diversification strategies.