Ghana Cedi Defies Analyst Forecasts with Strong 2025 Performance

The Ghana Cedi has closed 2025 with a performance that confounded market analysts and research institutions, appreciating significantly against major currencies after predictions of steep depreciation. The United States dollar to Ghana Cedi exchange rate fell to 10.95 on December 30, 2025, with the Ghanaian Cedi strengthening 3.46 percent over the past month and up by 25.51 percent over the last 12 months.

Fitch Solutions predicted the Ghana Cedi would end 2025 at GH¢15.50 to one US dollar, with an annual average of GH¢15.30 per dollar. This was far higher than the GH¢14.00 end of year forecast by Absa Bank. Databank Research projected the cedi would close 2025 around GH¢17.70 with a potential deviation of plus or minus GHp20.

However, the currency defied these projections dramatically. The official Bank of Ghana rate stands around GH¢10.45 to the dollar as the new year begins, while forex bureau rates average approximately GH¢12.10. The currency is perceived to have appreciated by over 30 percent in 2025, making it one of the world’s best performing currencies for the year.

Fitch Solutions later revised its end of 2025 forecast of the cedi to dollar rate to GH¢13.0, from its previous projection of GH¢15.5 to one American greenback. According to the United Kingdom based firm, its assumption was based on the local currency appreciating by 16 percent between late April 2025 and the middle of May 2025.

The remarkable turnaround represents a departure from the currency’s historical pattern of depreciation. For years, analysts and research institutions expected the cedi to lose significant value by year end, basing their models on past performance and structural economic challenges. The 2025 outcome has forced a reassessment of these assumptions.

In its report dubbed High Gold Prices Will Shield Ghanaian Economy From Tariff Fallout, Fitch Solutions said it expected the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to focus on keeping the cedi stable, facilitated by elevated gold prices. The firm forecast that gold prices would average a record US$3,100 per ounce in 2025.

Coupled with a lower energy import bill due to declining oil prices, Fitch Solutions said this would drive Ghana’s current account surplus to an all time high of 6.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2025. It expected foreign exchange reserves to increase from US$6.4 billion to US$11.5 billion.

Databank Research attributed the cedi’s expected stability to three key factors: Ghana’s gold reserves projected to strengthen after the 2024 elections, anticipated credit rating upgrades likely to boost investor confidence, and political stability expected to attract foreign direct investment and portfolio inflows.

The currency’s strength was not a temporary rally but sustained performance throughout a challenging year. Market participants cite tighter fiscal discipline, better coordination between fiscal and monetary policy, improved confidence in the broader economy, and stronger foreign exchange inflows that reduced panic demand for dollars.

Following Ghana’s Eurobond debt restructuring in 2024, Moody’s and Fitch upgraded the country’s ratings, with Moody’s moving its issuer rating from Caa3 to Caa2 and assigning a positive outlook. Databank predicted further upgrades as economic indicators improve, strengthening the cedi.

The cedi’s 2025 story demonstrates that economies can still surprise market forecasters. Forecasting currencies remains notoriously difficult, especially in economies exposed to global shocks, but the local currency’s performance serves as a reminder that structural reforms and policy discipline can produce measurable results.

As Ghana enters 2026, economists emphasize that maintaining the cedi’s strength will require continued government spending discipline, sustained policy coordination, boosted local production to reduce import pressure, and resistance to currency substitution at the first sign of uncertainty. The challenge now shifts from achieving stability to protecting it against complacency.

The unexpected performance has implications for inflation management, debt servicing capacity, and investor confidence. Ghana’s ability to maintain this trajectory will depend on whether the fiscal and monetary policies that supported the turnaround remain consistent throughout 2026.