Ghana Cassava Processor Targets Billion-Dollar African Food Chain

Progal Agro Processing Ltd. has secured contracts worth four million cedis despite operating from a small factory in rural Ghana, demonstrating the potential for cassava value-addition to transform African agriculture and attract international investment.

The Ashanti Region-based company represents a growing trend of agricultural entrepreneurs addressing Ghana’s massive food waste problem while creating sustainable supply chains. Co-founder Ali Issah, who transitioned from subsistence farming to agribusiness, established the operation after recognizing the disconnect between local production capacity and national demand.

Ghana produces 20 million tons of cassava annually, yet post-harvest losses reach 50 percent of total output. Only 10 percent of production reaches industrial processing, creating significant opportunities for value-addition enterprises like Progal.

“During the 2020 election period lockdown, I observed a politician discussing cassava flour demand at a processing facility,” Issah explained. “That moment revealed this wasn’t just a local challenge but a nationwide market opportunity.”

The company pivoted from initial cassava flour production plans to focus on gari manufacturing due to capital constraints. Operations began in Bonsua, Offinso, though electricity connectivity issues initially forced outsourcing of certain production processes.

Grid connection in late 2024 enabled full in-house production from January 2025. The facility now processes cassava from both company-owned farms and local suppliers, utilizing all components of the crop to minimize waste.

Customer feedback consistently highlights superior taste quality compared to competing gari products, according to company management. This quality differentiation has enabled contract negotiations despite limited marketing resources and traditional packaging methods.

Production constraints remain significant, with manual processing creating bottlenecks during peak harvest seasons. Current capacity allows processing one tricycle-load of cassava in four to five hours, extending to two days during high-demand periods.

“Manual frying produces one bag daily using firewood and traditional pans,” Issah noted. “Mechanized frying equipment would reduce processing time to 45 minutes while significantly increasing daily output.”

The company employs a predominantly female workforce, reflecting broader gender participation trends in Ghana’s agricultural processing sector. Over 70 percent of employees are women, contributing to local economic empowerment initiatives.

Local farmers benefit from guaranteed cassava purchases, reducing post-harvest losses while providing reliable income streams. The arrangement creates sustainable supply chain relationships that strengthen rural economic networks.

Progal’s expansion strategy includes FDA registration, Ghana Standards Authority certification, and Ghana Export Promotion Authority approval for international market access. Target export destinations include European and United States markets.

The company plans significant packaging upgrades to differentiate products in competitive retail environments. Current wholesale distribution uses traditional methods, though modern packaging prototypes await investment funding for implementation.

Investment requirements focus on processing machinery, storage infrastructure, and packaging equipment. Management estimates mechanization would dramatically increase production capacity while reducing labor costs and processing timeframes.

Ghana’s cassava processing sector attracts increasing investor attention as entrepreneurs demonstrate scalable business models. Success stories like Progal indicate potential for larger-scale agricultural transformation across West Africa.

The cassava value chain offers multiple revenue streams beyond primary processing. Byproducts including animal feed, starch extraction, and konkonte production create additional income opportunities for integrated operations.

Regional demand for processed cassava products continues growing, driven by urbanization and changing consumption patterns. Export potential remains largely untapped despite quality products and competitive pricing advantages.

Agricultural entrepreneurs across Ghana face similar challenges including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to capital, and regulatory compliance requirements. Government initiatives increasingly support agribusiness development through various funding mechanisms.

International development organizations recognize cassava processing as key to food security and rural development objectives. Technical assistance and funding programs target value-addition enterprises that demonstrate social impact alongside commercial viability.

The success of small-scale processors like Progal could catalyze broader agricultural industrialization across Ghana’s rural regions. Scalable models provide templates for replication in other crop value chains and geographic areas.