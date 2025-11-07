Ghana Cashew Sector Could Generate Over US$660M Annually

Ghana’s cashew industry holds the potential to generate over $660 million in annual revenue with proper regulation, processing infrastructure, and export support, the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has disclosed.

Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, Chief Executive Officer of TCDA, shared this projection during a stakeholder engagement in Drobo, Bono Region, where the Authority convened farmers, processors, aggregators, and traditional leaders to address regulatory reforms, pricing structures, and market expansion strategies. The forum aimed to strengthen collaboration across the cashew value chain while deepening understanding of TCDA regulations, licensing requirements, and pricing mechanisms.

Dr. Okrah described cashew as one of Ghana’s most valuable export commodities, playing a critical role in non-traditional export earnings and rural employment. However, he acknowledged that weak regulation, inconsistent pricing, and limited processing capacity have prevented the sector from reaching its full economic potential.

Cashew is among six high-value tree crops identified under the government’s Tree Crops Development Agenda. Dr. Okrah emphasized that proper regulation, value addition, and export support could enable the sector to easily surpass $660 million annually. He explained that TCDA is implementing measures to stabilize farm gate prices, enforce licensing requirements, and ensure transparency across the value chain. These interventions are designed to protect farmers from market exploitation, attract investment into local processing facilities, and enhance Ghana’s position as a leading cashew exporter in West Africa.

The Authority is developing a national pricing framework to guide buyers, processors, and exporters. This framework will introduce predictability and fairness, ensuring that both farmers and investors benefit from a stable, competitive market environment. Dr. Okrah stressed that the success of these initiatives depends on close collaboration among all stakeholders, from farmers and aggregators to local authorities and export agencies, to sustain raw cashew supply and improve product quality.

The goal extends beyond exporting raw nuts to building a robust cashew economy that promotes industrial processing, job creation, and higher export earnings for Ghana. Mr. Joseph Bashir Asibi, Municipal Coordinating Director of Jaman South, commended TCDA’s efforts to engage stakeholders directly, describing the initiative as timely and transformative for the cashew industry. He pledged the Assembly’s support in promoting local production, ensuring compliance with TCDA regulations, and facilitating investment in processing facilities.

Industry experts project that with appropriate policies, Ghana could rival Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria in regional cashew exports while expanding domestic processing to capture greater value within the country. Currently, Ghana exports approximately $300 million worth of cashew annually, but more than 90 percent of production is exported as raw nuts rather than processed kernels. This represents a significant missed opportunity for value addition and economic growth.

The cashew sector directly supports approximately 300,000 farmers and an estimated 200,000 additional people involved in trading, transportation, and processing. The industry is concentrated in seven regions, with Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo serving as major production zones. In 2020, Ghana exported roughly 139,743 metric tons of raw cashew nuts, generating $251.4 million, with Vietnam and India serving as primary processing destinations.

TCDA’s renewed focus on regulation, transparency, and innovation aligns with government efforts to diversify export earnings beyond cocoa and build a more resilient agricultural economy driven by industrialization and inclusive growth. The Authority continues to implement strategic measures to reposition the cashew industry as a major economic contributor under the government’s tree crops development agenda.

The stakeholder engagement in Drobo brought together cashew farmers, processors, aggregators, association leaders, traditional authorities, and representatives from security agencies. Dr. Okrah emphasized the need for stronger collaboration among stakeholders, noting that cashew remains one of six selected tree crops with high potential for job creation, value addition, and improved livelihoods.