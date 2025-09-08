Ghana Cashew Processors Target 85,000 Tons by 2026

The Association of Cashew Processors, Ghana has announced plans to process 85,000 metric tons of cashew annually by 2026, a significant expansion that could position the country as a major player in West Africa’s growing value-added cashew industry.

The ambitious target follows a tour of processing facilities in Ghana’s Middle Belt region, including Techiman and Sunyani, where industry leaders assessed current operations and identified key bottlenecks constraining growth.

Ghana’s cashew processing sector operates within a challenging environment where production dropped 30% in 2024, though projections indicate a 15% increase in 2025 driven by favorable weather and improved farming techniques. The country’s processing capacity remains limited despite strong raw cashew production.

West Africa produces approximately 2.1 million tons of cashew annually, representing 57% of global raw cashew production. However, Africa processes less than 15% of its cashew nuts, with most being shipped to Asia, highlighting the untapped potential for local value addition.

The processing industry faces persistent challenges including irregular raw material supply, volatile pricing, high operating costs, and limited access to affordable financing. Competition from raw nut exports often leaves processors struggling to secure adequate supplies at competitive prices.

ACPG President emphasized that the association’s Cashew Framework will address these constraints through measures targeting raw material security, processing standards improvement, and market expansion initiatives.

Local cashew processing generates 80-200 jobs per 1,000 tons of raw cashew nuts depending on mechanization levels, making Ghana’s 85,000-ton target potentially transformative for employment creation, particularly among young women who form the majority of processing workers.

Regional processing capacity has shown encouraging growth trends. West African local processing increased from 8% to 25% in recent years, though the industry remains in early development stages compared to established Asian processing centers.

Ghana’s cashew exports were valued at over $300 million in 2022, demonstrating strong international demand for the country’s high-quality nuts. More than 90% of Ghana cashew nuts are sold as Grade A quality, providing a competitive advantage for processors targeting premium markets.

The proposed processing expansion aligns with broader continental initiatives to increase local value addition. Africa’s cashew market was valued at $856 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $1.19 billion by 2033, driven by growing global demand for healthy snack options.

Success in achieving the 85,000-ton target will require coordinated efforts between government agencies, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to address financing gaps, technology adoption, and supply chain inefficiencies that currently limit processing capacity.