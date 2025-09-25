Ghana Career Fair Addresses Youth Unemployment Crisis

The Ghana Career and Migration Fair 2025 concluded in Accra this week with hundreds of young Ghanaians exploring employment opportunities and safe migration pathways, as organizers address the country’s persistent youth unemployment challenges under the theme “The Future of Work.”

The fair, spearheaded by the Ghana-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and German Development Cooperation, partnered with the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment to provide young Ghanaians with employable skills, entrepreneurial support, and access to credible migration advisory services.

With Ghana’s unemployment rate at 13.1 percent by late 2024, according to Ghana Statistical Service data, the fair provides a crucial platform for bridging the gap between job seekers and industry requirements while contributing to Ghana’s job creation agenda and the global Sustainable Development Goal 8 on decent work and economic growth.

Andreas Berding, Head of the Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development, emphasized the evolving nature of employment markets. He noted that technology, automation, and artificial intelligence are creating new job categories while green opportunities emerge as the world addresses climate change challenges.

More than 60 employers from Ghana and international markets participated in the 2025 edition, offering attendees career-enhancing services including curriculum vitae reviews, mock interviews, and exposure to live job vacancies. Young innovators utilized the platform to pitch business ideas to investors while gaining mentorship on enterprise development.

The fair maintained strong emphasis on safe and ethical migration pathways. Institutions including the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Campus France, and the Ghanaian-European Centre provided information on legal pathways for studying and working abroad, addressing concerns about irregular migration patterns.

Jonas Claes, Deputy European Union Ambassador to Ghana, highlighted the partnership’s focus on youth development. He described Ghana’s youth as the country’s greatest asset, emphasizing their energy, creativity, and ambitions as key factors shaping the nation’s future and building stronger international ties.

The fair represents the flagship event of the Ghanaian-European Centre, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) co-funded by the European Union, demonstrating sustained international commitment to addressing Ghana’s employment challenges.

Organizers showcased emerging sectors including digital transformation and green jobs, featuring areas such as coding, data analysis, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and waste management. These sectors position Ghanaian youth for future employment opportunities in evolving economic landscapes.

Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, expressed optimism about Ghana’s youth potential in the global economy. He emphasized that appropriate skills development, structured migration pathways, and investments in green and digital economies would enable Ghanaian youth to lead Africa toward sustainable prosperity.

Since its establishment in 2018, the Ghana Career and Migration Fair has demonstrated significant impact, attracting more than 20,700 participants and facilitating 1,855 job vacancies. The initiative has hosted over 450 exhibitors and successfully placed 1,283 young people in employment, including 524 women, highlighting its commitment to gender inclusion.

The 2025 edition builds on this record by fostering linkages between training and job opportunities, both locally and internationally, empowering Ghanaian youth to actively shape their careers and contribute to inclusive economic transformation.

The fair’s timing aligns with projections that job disruption will reach 22 percent by 2030, with 170 million new roles expected and 92 million displaced, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs globally. These projections underscore the importance of preparing youth for changing employment landscapes.

The event addressed critical skills gaps in Ghana’s labor market while connecting young job seekers with both domestic and international opportunities. Participants gained exposure to diverse career pathways and practical guidance on professional development strategies.

International partnerships demonstrated through the fair reflect broader cooperation between Ghana and European nations in addressing migration and employment challenges. The collaborative approach emphasizes sustainable solutions that benefit both origin and destination countries.

Regional events and outreach programs are planned to extend the fair’s impact beyond Accra, reaching youth across Ghana’s regions. This expansion strategy aims to ensure equitable access to employment opportunities and migration information nationwide.

The focus on ethical migration pathways addresses growing concerns about irregular migration from West Africa to Europe. By providing credible information and legal alternatives, the fair supports informed decision-making about international mobility options.

Entrepreneurship components of the fair encouraged innovative thinking among participants, fostering business development skills essential for job creation. The mentorship opportunities provided practical guidance for young entrepreneurs seeking to establish sustainable enterprises.

The success of the 2025 edition reinforces the Ghana Career and Migration Fair’s position as a crucial platform for addressing youth unemployment while promoting safe, legal migration pathways that benefit both Ghana and international partners.