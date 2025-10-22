Ghana Card Verification System Drives Financial Inclusion Across Africa

Ghana’s biometric verification infrastructure is transforming how millions of citizens access financial services, and other African nations are taking notice.

Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr., Chief Executive Officer of Margins ID Group, outlined at the 2025 MOBEX Africa Tech and Innovation Conference how the company’s verification model built around the Ghana Card has expanded financial access for Ghanaians previously excluded from the formal banking system. The conference, held October 7 through 10 in Accra under the theme “Resetting Africa’s Digital Identity and Sovereignty,” brought together policymakers, technologists, and business leaders from across the continent.

Margins ID Group, through its subsidiary Intelligent Card Production Systems, conceptualized, designed, and produced the Ghana Card in partnership with the National Identification Authority. The company operates the largest secure card production facility in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The verification system allows banks, fintech companies, and government agencies to confirm identities in real time using biometric data. This capability has eliminated a major barrier that kept many Ghanaians, particularly those in rural areas and the informal sector, out of the banking system due to lack of reliable identity documentation.

According to Baiden, banks and fintech platforms now onboard customers faster while reducing fraud and operational costs. Tax authorities have expanded their taxpayer base without raising rates, simply by making anonymous transactions impossible. Microfinance institutions can verify clients biometrically, opening access to loans and digital savings products for informal traders, farmers, and artisans who were previously invisible to the financial system.

The Ghana Card has registered more than 98 percent of the adult population, with over 200 million biometric verifications processed. President John Dramani Mahama recently endorsed Margins ID Group’s work, noting at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit in May that other African nations, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, are studying Ghana’s verification system as a potential model.

Every verification event creates a traceable digital audit trail, building transparency and confidence across financial transactions. This feature helps combat impersonation, identity theft, and fraudulent claims that have historically undermined trust in financial services.

The model demonstrates that African nations can build and manage sovereign identity systems using local expertise and infrastructure. Baiden emphasized this point at the MOBEX conference, stating that Africa cannot build a digital economy on external infrastructure it doesn’t control or sustain.

Several West African countries are now examining Ghana’s verification system as a blueprint for inclusive financial transformation. The success story proves that trusted identity systems can broaden participation in financial services without foreign vendors controlling data or systems.

Financial inclusion through this model extends beyond traditional banking and mobile money. The verification infrastructure provides the foundation for secure participation in taxation, social welfare programs, cross-border remittances, and e-commerce platforms.

Street vendors, smallholder farmers, and self-employed youth can now build traceable financial histories that qualify them for loans, insurance, and digital trade platforms. The system bridges the gap between formal and informal economies, creating new opportunities for economic empowerment.

The Ghana Card connects essential services from birth to death. Babies now receive national ID numbers at birth, allowing the National Health Insurance Authority to bridge data gaps, eliminate fraudulent claims, and enable targeted healthcare planning. The system integrates with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, where vehicle ownership and driver information dating back to 1972 has been digitized.

Real-time integration means citizens can access services around the clock because they can prove their identity instantly. Vehicle owners will soon pay road tolls automatically through the system, with charges going directly to mobile money or bank accounts linked to their Ghana Card.

Chairman of the National Identification Authority Board, Moses Afetsi Positive, praised Margins ID Group’s commitment during a September stakeholder engagement, describing the company’s work as central to establishing Ghana’s robust national identification system. The NIA Board toured the ICPS facility in Accra, where members viewed the entire Ghana Card production process and received briefings on global certifications and cybersecurity standards governing operations.

Baiden explained that the printers designed for the Ghana Card project include self-auditing features guaranteeing accountability at every stage. This technological safeguard ensures transparency in card issuance and distribution.

Margins ID Group operates through multiple subsidiaries including Margins ID Systems Applications, Identity Management Systems, and Identity Management Systems II. Together, these companies bring expertise in biometric software development, identity management, and secure card production that have proven critical to the Ghana Card project’s success.

At the ID4Africa 2025 summit in Addis Ababa in May, Baiden delivered a keynote address highlighting the Ghana Card’s impact on healthcare delivery. He stressed that success of identity systems should be measured not just by technical achievements but by their ability to deliver tangible benefits to society.

The integration of the Ghana Card into healthcare has eliminated the need for separate National Health Insurance Scheme cards, saving the government millions of dollars annually by streamlining identity verification and reducing healthcare fraud.

Baiden called for greater inclusion of African-developed digital identity solutions in global discussions, arguing that Africa should be recognized as a source of innovation rather than merely a market for foreign technology.

As Margins expands its footprint across Africa, the verification architecture continues helping countries integrate national identification with digital finance. The transformation shows that when identity becomes the foundation of inclusion, economies can grow stronger and more equitable.

The Ghana Card has become indispensable for banking, telecommunications, healthcare, and government service access, firmly embedding it within Ghana’s digital economy. This infrastructure of trust provides the framework for modern governance, economic growth, and social inclusion across West Africa.