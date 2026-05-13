Ghana Card Hailed as Global Digital Identity Leader

Ghana’s national identification infrastructure has been projected as one of the most advanced and fully integrated digital identity ecosystems in the world, with the country’s model drawing direct comparisons to digitally mature nations including Estonia, India, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Margins ID Group, made the case while delivering a keynote address at the 2026 edition of the ID4Africa Annual General Meeting in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, presenting on how Ghana has linked its Ghana Card across national identity systems and platforms.

Baiden told delegates that Ghana’s ecosystem was designed from inception with interoperability as the central objective, setting it apart from the majority of countries that limit their ambitions to simply issuing identity cards. He cautioned against pursuing digital integration without strong governance safeguards, stating: “Interoperability without trust is simply risk exposure.”

The Ghana Card has enrolled approximately 19.4 million citizens, representing adult population coverage exceeding 92 percent nationwide. More than 262 institutions spanning banking, telecommunications, healthcare, taxation, transport regulation, and social protection have been integrated into the platform, making it one of the most interconnected identity systems on the African continent.

Within the financial sector, the Ghana Card has become central to Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance frameworks, accelerating customer onboarding and reducing identity-related fraud. The system is also integrated with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The ecosystem operates through a public-private partnership between the National Identification Authority (NIA) and Margins ID Group, through its subsidiary Identity Management Systems II. The NIA retains sovereign oversight over governance, legal compliance, and data protection, while Margins ID Group conceptualised, financed, and operationalised the technical infrastructure.

Of more than 170 countries globally operating some form of national identity programme, experts say only a limited number have achieved the depth of cross-sector integration that Ghana has built. Observers at the conference described Ghana’s model as one of the most significant examples of African-designed, African-financed, and African-operated digital infrastructure functioning successfully at national scale.

Baiden also argued that Africa holds a rare opportunity to bypass the legacy systems that constrained digital transformation in more advanced economies, positioning the continent as a potential global leader in next-generation digital public infrastructure.

Margins ID Group maintained a major exhibition presence at ID4Africa 2026, showcasing biometric technologies, verification infrastructure, and integrated identity solutions to delegates from governments, technology firms, and development institutions across more than 100 countries.