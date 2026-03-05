Ghana Card Becomes Gateway to Reintegration for Women Returnees

For thousands of Ghanaian women who return home after difficult journeys abroad, arrival in their own country does not guarantee a fresh start. Without a Ghana Card, they remain invisible to the very systems designed to help them rebuild.

The Ghana Card, issued by the National Identification Authority (NIA), is the legal cornerstone of daily life in Ghana. It determines access to banking, mobile financial services, healthcare registration, voter rolls, and social protection programmes. For returning migrant women who lost documents during difficult circumstances abroad, obtaining one is often the first and most formidable barrier to independence.

“Having a legal identity is the foundation of reintegration,” said Lamine Kane, Programme Officer with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Ghana. “Without documentation, returnees cannot access services or livelihoods. It affects dignity and opportunity.”

Kane added that the burden falls disproportionately on women. Without the ability to open a bank account in their own name, register a business, or prove identity when reporting violence, their economic and legal standing remains precarious long after their physical return.

In 2022, IOM partnered with the NIA to streamline the identity documentation process for returnees, linking reintegration support directly to formal identification. Since the partnership began, more than 1,000 returnees have secured their Ghana Cards through the process. Particular attention is paid to the administrative barriers women face navigating official systems, including missing supporting documents, long processing times, and bureaucratic backlogs that can leave returnees in legal limbo.

Since 2017, more than 7,000 Ghanaians stranded on dangerous migration routes have returned home with IOM support, with women accounting for roughly 12 per cent of that number.

The impact is tangible for those who have gone through the process. One 29-year-old returnee, identified only as Sherrifa to protect her privacy, described arriving back in Accra in 2024 only to find every pathway forward blocked by the absence of a single document. Without a Ghana Card, she could not register a SIM card, open a bank account, or access returnee support programmes. After securing her card through the IOM and NIA process, she formalized her small business, opened a bank account, and enrolled her children in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The IOM, marking International Women’s Day 2026 under the theme “Rights, Justice, Action: For All Women and Girls,” has highlighted gaps in legal identity as one of the core structural barriers keeping migrant and returnee women excluded from justice, protection, and essential services.