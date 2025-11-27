Ghana Capital Market Stagnates Since MTN Ghana IPO in 2018

Financial sector experts have raised fresh concerns over the persistent stagnation of Ghana’s capital market, warning that activity has remained largely flat since MTN Ghana’s landmark Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2018, the last major listing to hit the market.

The concerns emerged at a capital market forum hosted at the World Bank office in Accra, where representatives from the Ghana Securities Industry Association (GSIA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) analysed the deep-rooted challenges undermining market growth. The event also featured a presentation on the role of capital markets in lower middle-income countries and their potential to stimulate long-term investment.

Ghana’s capital market has failed to keep pace with the broader economy, with market capitalisation as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) consistently trailing behind peer countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Experts noted that the absence of new listings and limited product diversity continue to undermine the depth and vibrancy of the market.

Eugenia Basheer of the GSIA described the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) as largely flat over the past several years, attributing the trend to a combination of unfavourable macroeconomic conditions and weak investor confidence. She explained that in recent years, high-yielding government securities, especially Treasury bills offering returns of up to 32 per cent, have diverted investor interest away from equities.

When investors can earn such high returns on virtually risk-free instruments, the incentive to take on equity risk drops significantly, she said. Basheer also pointed to regulatory bottlenecks as a major barrier to market development.

She highlighted a period during which the SEC operated for nearly a year without a board due to gaps in board tenure linked to election transitions, a delay she said stalled approvals and derailed potential listings. A regulator cannot function effectively without a board, Basheer warned, adding that losing an entire year during a transition is a killer for the capital market.

The market has not seen a significant IPO since MTN Ghana’s in 2018, creating a six-year drought in primary equity listings. MTN Ghana raised approximately $237 million through the IPO, selling 1.5 billion shares at 75 pesewas each when it offered a 35 per cent stake in the unit. The listing completed in September 2018 and briefly energised the exchange.

However, the market is anticipating two listings in the financial and manufacturing segments, even though listing of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) continues to remain elusive. The government has repeatedly pledged to list SOEs including Ghana Commercial Bank and Tema Oil Refinery, but these commitments have not materialised. Political resistance, valuation challenges and concerns about losing control have stalled the privatisation agenda.

Responding to these concerns, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Acting Director-General of the SEC, assured stakeholders that the forthcoming Securities Industry Bill would correct such structural weaknesses. He said the new legislation, expected to be passed by the end of 2026, includes provisions that allow board members to overlap their terms during political transitions, ensuring continuity and preventing regulatory paralysis.

The Securities Industry Act 2016 (Act 929) and its Regulations have been in place since 2016. However, over the last two years, authorities have been reviewing the framework to align with international standards while simplifying it to facilitate the sector’s growth, according to GSE Managing Director Abena Amoah.

GSIA President Winston Nelson Jr stressed the importance of finalising the Act, which aims to close regulatory gaps, particularly in response to past financial sector crises. Since the existing framework was put in place, the sector has experienced the clean-up exercise of 2017 to 2019, the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme and subsequent mark-to-market directives of 2022 and 2023. Nelson noted that while those developments were adverse, they exposed shortfalls in the legislative setup and consequent limitations of SEC as a regulator.

The bill will also create an Investor Compensation Fund to protect investors who may lose their money through no fault of their own despite SEC’s monitoring and regulatory interventions. The fund will serve as a safety net, providing some compensation to cushion affected investors if something goes wrong in a particular company.

Avedzi expressed confidence that the bill would support efforts to rebuild market confidence, strengthen governance and create a more stable environment for future listings. Given his experience as former Chair of Parliament’s Finance Committee for eight years, market leaders have expressed optimism that his leadership will accelerate these legislative changes.

Ghana’s progress remains subdued compared to high-performing markets such as Vietnam, according to data from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). A comparative chart in the IFC report placed Ghana’s cumulative net capital issuance to GDP ratio significantly below Vietnam, where issuance has climbed steadily and now far surpasses most sub-Saharan African benchmarks. By contrast, Ghana’s upward trend is gradual and relatively shallow, suggesting the country has not capitalised on global momentum that lifted capital markets in peer economies.

The debt market’s heavy skew toward government securities reflects Ghana’s large fiscal deficits and public sector borrowing requirements that crowd out private issuers. With government offering risk-free returns exceeding 20 per cent on Treasury bills and bonds in many periods, corporate borrowers struggle to attract investor interest at competitive rates.

Stakeholders at the forum agreed that revitalising Ghana’s dormant capital market will require a combination of macroeconomic stability, regulatory reforms, stronger investor protection and deliberate efforts to encourage private sector participation. Amoah pointed out the need for a more flexible regulatory framework for capital raising, arguing that laws should not impose the same compliance burdens on small issuers as they do on billion-cedi transactions.

A company looking to raise GH¢10 million must have a simple process compared to one seeking a billion cedis, she said. Nelson also stressed the importance of maintaining continuity in regulatory oversight to prevent future disruptions.

The new Act is designed to fix gaps exposed by past crises and build a more robust industry framework that can sustain the market for the next five decades, Nelson stated.