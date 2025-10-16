Ghana Can Become Rice Exporter, IFS Study Reveals

Ghana possesses untapped potential to transform from a rice importing nation into a major exporter, according to a groundbreaking study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) that challenges decades of limited ambition in the agricultural sector.

The research, presented to stakeholders in Accra this week, reveals a paradox that has cost Ghana billions: while domestic rice production tripled from just over 181,000 metric tons in 2008 to more than 530,000 metric tons by 2018, imports surged even faster during the same period, jumping from roughly 395,000 metric tons to over 830,000 metric tons. The country now spends an estimated GH¢3.05 billion annually importing a crop it has proven it can grow abundantly.

Dr. Said Boakye, Senior Research Fellow and Acting Executive Director of IFS, attributes this disconnect to what he calls Ghana’s “low ambition” in the rice sector. While nations like Thailand and Vietnam have built billion dollar export industries from their rice production, Ghana has limited itself to attempting local sufficiency. The IFS argues it’s time for a bolder vision.

The numbers tell a compelling story about what’s possible. Ghana has approximately 5.9 million hectares of fertile land suitable for rice cultivation, yet barely 2.6 percent of that land currently grows rice. For context, Thailand dedicates between 43.1 and 51.5 percent of its farmland to rice, while Vietnam allocates 58.8 to 92 percent. If Ghana could cultivate available land and match Vietnam’s average yield of six tons per hectare, it could theoretically produce about 35 million tons of rice annually. That’s more than 25 times current production levels, positioning the country alongside the world’s biggest rice producers.

Even modest improvements could yield transformative results. IFS estimates suggest that if Ghana had produced just 7.4 million metric tons of rice in 2022, it could have exported 6.6 million tons while still feeding its population, earning billions in foreign exchange and fundamentally altering the country’s agricultural economy.

The timing couldn’t be better. Global rice market forecasts project substantial growth, with the sector expected to expand from approximately $455 billion in 2025 to $573 billion by 2030, according to market intelligence data. The world’s population could approach 11 billion by 2050, creating enormous demand for rice exporting nations. Africa’s rice market alone is projected to expand at 4.2 percent annually through 2030, presenting opportunities that Ghana is uniquely positioned to capture.

Yet achieving this vision requires confronting structural weaknesses that have plagued the sector for years. The IFS study identifies low fertilizer application, ineffective seed systems, limited mechanization, and inadequate irrigation infrastructure as the main culprits holding back productivity. Ghana currently lacks a single chemical fertilizer plant, a stark contrast to Vietnam’s more than 7,000 facilities. Per capita rice consumption in Ghana has soared from 12.4 kilograms in 1980 to 61.05 kilograms by 2022, driven by urbanization and changing dietary preferences. Yet domestic production hasn’t kept pace.

Frederick Amoh, a Research Assistant at IFS who conducted field research in the Volta and Oti regions, noted that these two areas alone contribute over 40 percent of Ghana’s rice production but farmers there face crippling transportation costs and marketing challenges that eat into their profits. The study revealed how fragmented policies and weak implementation have left producers struggling despite repeated government interventions from Operation Feed Yourself to Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives.

The IFS proposes a comprehensive reform package centered on creating a Rice Development Board, a statutory institution that would coordinate all rice-related policies, programs, and investments across the entire value chain. This board would provide continuity beyond political cycles, harmonize stakeholder efforts, and ensure accountability in implementation, covering everything from certified seed supply and fertilizer access to irrigation expansion and post harvest management.

Dr. Boakye emphasized that the government cannot abdicate responsibility for national food security. “The state cannot abdicate responsibility for national food security. Private investment must complement, not replace, government coordination,” he argued, pointing to how state led coordination has driven success in Thailand and Vietnam while Ghana’s market led approach has yielded limited results.

The proposed Rice Development Board would collaborate with research institutions to produce and distribute high yielding seed varieties, including aromatic types comparable to imported brands. If local research capacity proves insufficient, the board would facilitate importing quality seed varieties for domestic cultivation. On irrigation, the IFS urges partnership with the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority to expand use of nearly 1.9 million hectares of irrigable lands, stabilizing yields and enabling continuous cultivation cycles.

The Brazilian Ambassador to Ghana, Mariama Gonçalves Madeira, who attended the stakeholder presentation, commended the study and urged the government to adopt policies promoting the rice sector, citing Brazil’s own success through strong government support. Her endorsement adds international weight to the IFS recommendations.

Extant data shows rice imports for the 2024/25 marketing year could reach 950,000 tons as the supply gap continues widening. The import dependence carries far reaching economic consequences including foreign exchange losses, exchange rate depreciation, and increased food insecurity. But the IFS study makes clear these outcomes aren’t inevitable.

Ghana has already proven it can grow rice. Production figures demonstrate capacity exists. The climate suits cultivation. The land lies available. What’s missing isn’t natural resources but strategic vision and coordinated implementation. If Ghana sets ambitious export goals, invests in large scale production systems, modernizes irrigation and milling facilities, improves farmer training and credit access, and creates institutional structures for sustained policy implementation, it could soon be known not for importing rice but for exporting it.

The global market is booming. Demand is rising. The opportunity is there. Whether Ghana seizes it depends on whether policymakers are willing to dream bigger than food self sufficiency and aim instead for becoming a rice exporting powerhouse that feeds not only its own people but the world.