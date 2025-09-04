Ghana Calls for United Front Against Persistent Youth Unemployment

Ghana’s unemployment crisis demands coordinated intervention across government, private sector and development agencies, according to new labour statistics revealing persistent challenges despite economic growth.

The Ghana Statistical Service released quarterly data showing national unemployment declined from 14.9 percent in early 2023 to 13.1 percent by end-2024, yet structural problems remain deeply entrenched. Youth unemployment continues at crisis levels, with those aged 15-24 facing joblessness rates of 32 percent throughout 2024, spiking to 36.7 percent in the final quarter.

The statistics, drawn from the Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey covering Q4 2023 to Q4 2024, paint a complex picture of labour market dynamics. While Ghana’s workforce reached 14 million with over 85 percent employment rates quarterly, quality concerns overshadow quantity gains.

Long-term joblessness has become endemic. More than 355,000 people remained unemployed for at least 12 months between 2022 and 2024, with four in ten unemployed by year-end having been out of work for over a year. Urban areas account for 86 percent of this chronic unemployment.

Regional disparities compound national challenges. Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions show higher employment shares but unemployment rates exceeding national averages. Meanwhile, Bono, Northern, Upper West and Eastern Regions experienced rising joblessness throughout 2024. Rural underutilisation remains acute in North East, Upper East and Volta Regions.

Gender dynamics reveal additional complexities. Female employment exceeded male employment by 1.12 million in Q4 2024, though women predominantly occupy vulnerable informal positions while men secure more wage-paying roles.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu emphasized that addressing unemployment requires comprehensive stakeholder engagement. The data reveals both economic resilience and fundamental structural weaknesses demanding targeted interventions.

The Statistical Service recommended expanding apprenticeships and graduate employment schemes while strengthening job placement services. Technical and Vocational Education and Training programs need alignment with digital economy demands and green sector opportunities.

Investment in job creation policies, including the proposed 24-hour economy initiative, should prioritize youth and long-term unemployed populations. Private sector involvement through structured internships, mentorship programs and entry-level positions could bridge skills gaps while supporting informal enterprise formalization.

Development partners face calls to align assistance with Ghana’s national priorities, strengthen evidence-based monitoring systems and finance youth livelihood initiatives. Households received guidance to encourage technical training, promote gender inclusivity and support women’s participation in STEM fields.

The employment challenge transcends single-stakeholder solutions. Creating decent, secure and inclusive employment across Ghana’s diverse regions requires sustained collaborative effort addressing both immediate needs and long-term structural transformation.

With seven in ten unemployed persons falling within the 15-35 age bracket, youth employment interventions represent critical priorities for Ghana’s economic development trajectory.