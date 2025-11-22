Ghana Calls for Strategic Human Capital Investment to Meet 2057 Goals

Ghana’s National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has called for urgent and coordinated investment in human capital, warning that the country risks falling short of its long term economic ambitions without deliberate action to strengthen education, health and workforce readiness.

Acting NDPC Director General Dr Audrey Smock Amoah delivered the message at an inter ministerial coordination meeting in Accra on Thursday, where policymakers, ministry directors and education experts gathered to discuss Ghana’s National Human Capital Development Strategy covering the period 2026 to 2057. The 31 year strategy is designed to prepare the country’s workforce for a rapidly evolving global economy shaped by artificial intelligence and technological change.

Dr Amoah cited the World Bank’s Human Capital Index, which places Ghana’s score at 0.45 on a scale of zero to one. The index, which measures how much capital countries lose through inadequate education and health provision, indicates that a child born in Ghana today can expect to reach only 45 percent of their full productivity potential by age 18 under current conditions.

“This stark reality calls for deliberate and coordinated action,” Dr Amoah said, emphasising that the national strategy must significantly improve learning outcomes, health services, skills development and overall productivity. She noted that socioeconomic transformation could not be separated from investment in people, particularly as emerging technologies reshape global labour markets and demand new competencies.

Ghana has set ambitious targets under its Vision 2057 framework, which marks the centenary of the country’s independence. The NDPC chief outlined goals including attaining high income status with a minimum nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$3.4 trillion and per capita GDP of at least US$50,000. Vision 2057 serves as the country’s long term national development perspective, aspiring to create a free, just, prosperous and self reliant nation. Medium term plans by successive governments will guide its implementation.

However, Dr Amoah acknowledged that significant gaps in education and health continue to limit Ghana’s ability to harness its abundant natural resources, including gold, diamond and crude oil, for transformative growth. She cautioned that demographic pressures, labour market mismatches, the outflow of skilled professionals and fragmentation across government sectors made coordinated ministerial support essential.

The strategy aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s Resetting Ghana Agenda, which the administration launched upon taking office in January 2025. The agenda prioritises rebuilding the economy’s foundations, strengthening institutions, restoring productivity and placing citizens at the centre of national development. President Mahama has described it as a blueprint to restore hope, rebuild trust and drive inclusive development.

“Resetting Ghana requires more than stabilising the present; it requires preparing our people for the future,” Dr Amoah said.

Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Co Principal Investigator and Country Research Manager at Thrive Ghana, a technical partner supporting the strategy’s development, reinforced the call for sustained investment. Thrive is part of a global early childhood development research initiative that works to produce evidence shaping policy for young children. The organisation collaborates with government stakeholders to ensure research translates into practical application.

Dr Tandoh described human capital as the most valuable resource of any nation and emphasised priority areas including early childhood development, quality education reforms, strengthened parental engagement, improved teacher motivation and integrated health and social programmes. He noted that while Ghana is gaining recognition as a regional leader in early childhood development, significant bottlenecks persist.

The strategy aims not only to advance economic growth but also to promote equity, empowerment and locally driven solutions, he said.

Thursday’s meeting marked an important step in strengthening coordination across education, health, employment and social protection sectors as Ghana works to accelerate human capital development over the coming decades.