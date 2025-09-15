Ghana Calls for National Sea Turtle Protection Support

Ghana’s Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation has called for expanded government backing of sea turtle conservation efforts following the successful completion of the country’s first National Sea Turtle Week.

The organization’s Executive Director Dr. Andrews Agyekumhene emphasized that protecting endangered sea turtles extends beyond environmental activism to become a collective national responsibility requiring involvement from government agencies, educational institutions, and local communities.

“Sea turtles are a vital part of our marine ecosystem, and their survival is deeply linked to the health of our coastal environments,” the organization stated in its post-event assessment released this week.

The inaugural Ghana National Sea Turtle Week ran from August 25-29, 2025, building on momentum from the 2018 Ghana National Sea Turtle Conference. The Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation partnered with ten national and international groups, including the University of Ghana’s Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences, AROCHA Ghana, and the African Space Agency.

The weeklong program combined digital outreach with hands-on community training. A nationwide social media campaign encouraged students, conservation groups, and citizens to share educational content about turtle protection. Meanwhile, fishing communities in Ghana’s Western Region received practical training on sustainable fishing methods designed to reduce accidental turtle captures.

The initiative featured a high-level virtual conference that attracted over 130 marine science professionals, including biologists, students, NGO representatives, and government policy makers. International marine experts Manjula Tiwari from the United States and Daniela Freggi from Italy participated in discussions covering sea turtle health assessment and rehabilitation techniques.

Ghana’s sea turtle conservation efforts have gained international recognition, with the country scheduled to host the 43rd International Sea Turtle Society Symposium in March 2025 at Accra’s Mensvic Grand Hotel East Legon.

The Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation announced plans to make the awareness week an annual August event, partnering with schools, non-governmental organizations, and media outlets to maintain year-round conservation momentum.

Ghana’s sea turtles are critically endangered, with coastal waters providing habitat for several threatened species, including Olive Ridley, Leatherback, and Green turtles. These species face threats from fishing activities, coastal development, and marine pollution, making conservation efforts increasingly critical for maintaining marine ecosystem balance.

The organization’s expanded awareness campaign aligns with broader marine conservation goals, particularly UN Sustainable Development Goal 14.1, which targets significant reduction of marine pollution by 2025.

Community engagement remains central to Ghana’s conservation strategy, with local fishing communities receiving ongoing support to implement turtle-friendly practices while maintaining their livelihoods through sustainable fishing methods.