Ghana Calls for Faster Industrialization at Africa Trade Summit Launch

Ghana has launched the Africa Trade Summit 2026 in Accra with a call for African economies to commit to faster industrialization, stronger value addition and a more resilient continental trade architecture. Officials say the event will mark a decisive period for the continent’s economic transformation.

Opening the Summit, Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare said Africa’s long term growth will depend on coordinated action between governments, investors and private sector actors. She described the Summit as a turning point, arguing that the continent must now move from policy discussions to implementation.

Ofosu Adjare said Ghana’s 24 Hour Economy initiative sits at the core of the country’s economic direction, aimed at lifting productivity, driving job creation and positioning Ghana as a continuous production hub for industry and services. She highlighted growing investment in value addition across cocoa, cashew, shea, palm oil, coconut and cassava, sectors she said are critical to shifting Africa away from its dependence on unprocessed commodity exports.

The Minister pointed to recent upgrades in trade logistics as evidence of Ghana’s preparedness to support expanded regional commerce. Phases 1 and 2 of the Tema Port Expansion Project are now complete, while modernization works at Takoradi Port continue. She reaffirmed Ghana’s strong commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting the country’s gains in guided trade and its strategic access to a market of 1.3 billion people.

Ofosu Adjare urged development partners to ramp up long term industrial financing, arguing that without sustained capital for manufacturing and regional value chains, Africa risks missing a historic window of opportunity. The Minister has been actively promoting Ghana’s trade agenda internationally, having recently represented President John Mahama at the 17th United States Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola, in June 2025.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo announced the removal of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E Levy), Betting Tax and COVID 19 Levy. She said the move is intended to ease pressure on households and businesses while stimulating economic activity. She added that government is advancing a $30.8 billion infrastructure programme, alongside expanded support for domestic industries and agriculture linked value chains.

Africa Trade Chamber Advisory Board Chairman Sir Sam Jonah warned that Africa cannot continue to rely on raw commodity exports while hoping to achieve the same development outcomes as Asia. He urged governments to take on reforms that prioritise manufacturing, strengthen institutions and deepen regional competitiveness.

African Trade Chamber founder Benedicta Lasi gave an overview of the 2026 Africa Trade Summit and Awards, assuring participants that the three day event will provide a platform for dealmaking, investment partnerships and policy dialogue to shape Africa’s next phase of economic growth.

The 24 Hour Economy initiative, a flagship policy of President Mahama’s administration, seeks to transform Ghana’s economic landscape by enabling businesses to operate continuously. During her vetting in January 2025, Ofosu Adjare emphasized that the policy would help position Ghana as a hub for trade and commerce since industries will operate around the clock to meet growing demand in the African market.

Ghana has been actively promoting regional trade integration under the AfCFTA framework. In May 2025, Ofosu Adjare called for harmonization of trade standards across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to facilitate the free movement of goods and deepen intra African trade. She stressed the importance of collaboration between trade ministers and transport sector counterparts to address logistical challenges.

The Minister has also highlighted plans to convene African Trade Ministers to discuss harmonization of border procedures and removal of bottlenecks affecting the smooth implementation of the AfCFTA. This initiative, beginning with West African countries, aims to promote seamless trade integration, improve connectivity, and accelerate economic transformation across the continent.

In October 2025, Ofosu Adjare met with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala on the margins of the 16th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD XVI) in Geneva to discuss Ghana’s trade priorities, WTO reforms, and ongoing collaboration in advancing inclusive and sustainable trade.

Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare is a lawyer, international relations expert, and business executive with over 20 years of experience in legal practice and advocacy. She serves as Member of Parliament for Techiman North and was nominated by President Mahama in January 2025 as part of key appointments to his government. She previously served as Minister of Tourism under the Mahama administration.

The AfCFTA, which came into force in January 2021, represents a market of 1.3 billion people with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately $3.4 trillion. It aims to create a single continental market for goods and services, facilitate movement of business persons and investments, and pave the way for accelerating the establishment of a Continental Customs Union.

Ghana has been recognized as a leader in AfCFTA implementation, having established the AfCFTA Secretariat headquarters in Accra. The country has actively participated in guided trade initiatives designed to test trade procedures and identify bottlenecks before full scale implementation.

The Africa Trade Summit 2026 brings together government officials, business leaders, investors, and development partners to explore opportunities for expanding intra African trade and investment. The event focuses on practical steps to boost manufacturing, strengthen value chains, and position African economies for sustained growth in global markets.