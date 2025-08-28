Ghana Calls for Balanced Energy Shift as 600 Million Africans Remain Without Power

Ghana’s energy minister has warned that Africa cannot follow the same clean energy path as wealthy nations while millions on the continent still cook over open fires and live without electricity.

John Jinapor told an energy conference in Accra that climate goals must account for Africa’s development needs, with the continent consuming just 4 percent of global energy despite housing 17 percent of the world’s population. The stark reality, he said, is that roughly half of sub-Saharan Africa lacks access to electricity, with rural communities bearing the brunt of this energy poverty.

The minister’s comments came during the opening of the 2025 Future of Energy Conference, where African policymakers and industry leaders gathered to discuss financing solutions for the continent’s power crisis. His message was clear: Africa needs a different approach.

The numbers paint a sobering picture. According to conference organizers, around 700,000 people die annually from indoor air pollution caused by cooking with wood and charcoal. Women and children account for most of these deaths, turning everyday meal preparation into a deadly hazard for millions of African families.

This crisis persists even as renewable energy surges globally. Nigerian presidential advisor Rukaiya El-Rufai told delegates that solar and other renewables now drive 80 percent of worldwide electricity growth. Yet Africa remains what she called the world’s “energy poverty capital,” unable to tap into the clean energy boom transforming other regions.

The conference highlighted a fundamental tension in Africa’s energy planning. While international climate agreements push for rapid decarbonization, African nations argue they need fossil fuels to power industrialization and lift populations out of poverty. Ghana’s minister emphasized that affordable electricity remains essential for economic growth, not an optional luxury.

Several speakers stressed that Africa must develop its own energy solutions rather than importing models from abroad. Benjamin Boakye, who heads the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, pointed to the continent’s weak intellectual property systems and limited research funding as barriers to homegrown innovation. Without protecting and rewarding local ideas, he argued, Africa will continue depending on external technology and financing.

The financing challenge looms large. Conference participants acknowledged that African governments lack the resources to fund massive energy infrastructure alone. They called for expanded partnerships with private investors and development banks, along with new financing tools like green bonds and carbon credits.

Ghana’s approach reflects broader continental priorities. The government wants to process minerals locally, manufacture clean energy equipment domestically, and train African workers for green economy jobs. These goals align with the African Continental Free Trade Area, which aims to boost intra-African commerce and reduce dependence on exports of raw materials.

The Accra conference underscored a reality often overlooked in global climate discussions. For hundreds of millions of Africans, the immediate challenge isn’t reducing emissions but gaining access to any electricity at all. Rural villages need power for schools and health clinics. Small businesses need reliable electricity to operate machinery and refrigeration. Households need alternatives to dangerous cooking fuels.

African leaders aren’t rejecting clean energy. They’re asking for time and support to build power systems that serve their populations while gradually incorporating renewable sources. The minister’s call for a “calibrated” transition reflects this balancing act, seeking a middle path between climate ambitions and development imperatives.

The conference continues through tomorrow, with sessions focusing on mobilizing investment and developing regulatory frameworks. Participants hope to emerge with concrete proposals for bridging Africa’s energy gap while contributing to global climate goals.

What remains uncertain is whether international partners will accept Africa’s plea for flexibility. Climate activists worry that delays in cutting emissions will accelerate global warming. African leaders counter that forcing premature energy transitions could condemn millions to continued poverty.

This debate will shape Africa’s development trajectory for decades. The continent’s young and growing population needs jobs, which require industrial expansion. Industries need reliable power, which currently means some fossil fuel use. Breaking this cycle without devastating livelihoods represents one of the defining challenges facing African policymakers.

For now, countries like Ghana are charting their own course, pursuing what they see as realistic energy strategies suited to local conditions. Whether this pragmatic approach gains international support may determine if Africa can finally overcome its energy crisis while contributing to a sustainable global future.