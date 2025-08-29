Ghana Businesses Face Potential New Tax for Skills Training Fund

The Ghanaian government is considering a new business tax to finance a dedicated fund for technical and vocational education, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu revealed at a private sector engagement meeting.

The proposed levy would help address critical skills shortages across industries while raising concerns among business leaders already facing multiple tax burdens.

Iddrisu told participants at the second National Roundtable for Private Sector Engagement in TVET that the fund would combine existing financing streams with strategic revenue allocations. The business tax represents one component of the funding strategy, though officials acknowledge private sector concerns about additional financial pressures.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training dedicated Fund aims to create a sustainable financing mechanism for skills development programs. Current TVET institutions struggle with outdated equipment, insufficient qualified instructors, and limited professional development opportunities for staff.

Private sector representatives have expressed mixed reactions to the proposal. While many acknowledge the need for better-trained workers, business groups worry about compounding existing tax obligations during challenging economic conditions. Some companies already contribute to skills development through direct partnerships with training institutions.

The fund would support industry-led training initiatives and strengthen collaboration between private companies and TVET institutions. Government officials argue that improved skills training will ultimately benefit businesses through access to better-qualified workers and reduced recruitment costs.

Ghana’s youth unemployment remains a persistent challenge, with many graduates lacking practical skills demanded by employers. The skills gap affects sectors ranging from manufacturing to information technology, limiting economic growth potential.

The proposed fund forms part of a comprehensive national TVET policy awaiting Cabinet approval. Officials expect the policy framework to provide clearer details about tax rates, exemptions, and implementation timelines for the business levy.

Industry associations are calling for detailed consultations before any new taxes take effect. They want assurance that funds will be used efficiently and that training programs will align with actual market needs rather than theoretical curricula.

The Ghana Skills Development Initiative already operates with some private sector participation, but funding remains inconsistent. The dedicated fund would provide predictable long-term resources for expanding such programs across the country.

Economic analysts note that skills development financing models vary across African countries, with some relying on payroll levies while others use general revenue allocations. Ghana’s approach would likely combine multiple funding sources to reduce dependence on any single mechanism.