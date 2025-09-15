Ghana Business Groups Warn Tariff Hikes Threaten Economic Revival

Ghana’s food and beverage industry has issued urgent warnings that proposed electricity tariff increases will devastate businesses and undermine the government’s flagship 24-hour economy initiative launched in July.

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana condemned the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s planned tariff adjustments as catastrophic for an industry already experiencing 70 percent sales declines amid currency devaluation and economic pressures.

Ghana has implemented multiple electricity tariff increases throughout 2025, with rates rising 14.75 percent in May and an additional 2.45 percent in July. The cumulative increases have triggered widespread business concerns about operational viability and job security.

The warnings come as President John Dramani Mahama’s administration prepares to fully implement its 24-hour economy policy, designed to create jobs through round-the-clock business operations. The initiative requires substantial electricity consumption to sustain continuous manufacturing and service operations.

Industry representatives described the timing as particularly damaging, arguing that higher utility costs directly contradict government efforts to encourage extended business hours and increased production capacity.

The food and beverage sector, already struggling with thin profit margins, faces additional pressure from currency depreciation that has increased import costs for raw materials and equipment. Association officials warned that further tariff increases could trigger widespread business closures and unemployment.

Small and medium enterprises represent the most vulnerable segment, with many operating on margins insufficient to absorb significant utility cost increases. The association predicted that tariff hikes would force businesses to choose between maintaining operations and laying off workers.

Cold storage operators, restaurants, and food processors consume substantial electricity for refrigeration, cooking, and packaging operations. These businesses face particularly severe impacts from utility cost increases that cannot be easily offset through operational efficiencies.

The 24-hour economy initiative, which received 300 million dollars in government seed funding, aims to attract nearly 2 billion dollars in private investment across agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. However, high utility costs could discourage the continuous operations essential to the program’s success.

Ghana’s position under the African Continental Free Trade Area faces additional challenges from rising production costs that reduce competitiveness against imports from countries with lower energy expenses. This threatens the government’s industrialization objectives and export growth targets.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has attributed recent tariff increases to exchange rate volatility, inflation pressures, and fuel cost adjustments. Officials also cited outstanding revenue obligations totaling 976 million Ghana cedis from previous quarters.

Business associations have demanded that utility companies improve efficiency and reduce system losses before implementing consumer cost increases. They argue that customers should not subsidize operational inefficiencies through higher tariffs.

The Food and Beverages Association called for expanded lifeline tariff protection for low-income households and business support measures during the economic transition period. The group emphasized that utility cost increases affect household budgets already strained by inflation and currency depreciation.

Ghana’s electricity sector faces persistent challenges including transmission losses, collection inefficiencies, and infrastructure maintenance requirements that contribute to cost recovery pressures. These systemic issues complicate efforts to balance affordable rates with sector sustainability.

The dispute highlights broader tensions between economic policy objectives and utility sector financial requirements. The government must balance business competitiveness goals with the need to maintain viable electricity supply infrastructure.

For Ghana’s 24-hour economy initiative, utility cost pressures represent a fundamental challenge to encouraging extended business operations. The policy’s success depends on creating conditions where continuous production remains economically viable for participating companies.