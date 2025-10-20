Ghana Business Groups Reject Electricity Tariff Increases

Major business associations in Ghana have firmly opposed proposed electricity tariff increases by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, arguing that rising energy costs are stifling industrial growth and pushing enterprises toward unsustainable practices. The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), joined by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association, released a strongly worded statement condemning what they characterize as a fundamentally flawed approach to addressing power sector challenges.

The associations contend that Ghana’s current electricity pricing regime penalizes honest businesses while creating incentives for illegal connections and power theft. They argue that the cost structure disproportionately affects energy-intensive sectors including manufacturing, cold storage facilities, and agribusiness, thereby undermining government’s stated objective to establish Ghana as an industrial hub. Small and medium enterprises have reportedly been forced to scale back operations, reduce workforces, or transfer excessive costs to consumers already burdened by inflation.

According to the statement, the existing system creates perverse incentives that reward non-compliance. The associations observe that businesses bypassing formal systems avoid tariffs that honest operators must shoulder, effectively punishing compliance while enabling defaulters to undercut legitimate competitors. This dynamic, they argue, is driving legitimate manufacturers toward either closure or informal operations outside regulatory oversight.

The groups characterize the tariff structure as fundamentally misaligned with economic realities. They contend that electricity pricing cannot sustainably address underlying inefficiencies within the utilities sector, including mismanagement, revenue collection challenges, and corruption. Instead, they argue that tariff increases simply transfer these systemic problems to consumers and businesses with no capacity to absorb them further.

FABAG and its partners have called for immediate action addressing what they view as the root causes rather than symptoms. Their demands include a comprehensive audit of actual power production and distribution costs, a simplified and transparent tariff structure that incentivizes efficiency, urgent relief for manufacturing and agribusiness sectors, and decisive action against internal waste and corruption within utilities operations.

The associations framed their position as urgent, with the statement declaring that “the system is a trap that kills jobs, discourages investment, and fuels criminality.” They called on both government and the PURC to acknowledge fundamental structural problems requiring comprehensive reform rather than incremental tariff adjustments. The statement also explicitly urged presidential intervention to address what business leaders characterize as an emergency situation threatening Ghana’s competitive position and industrial development objectives.

The timing of this statement reflects ongoing tensions between Ghana’s energy sector sustainability needs and business community concerns about affordability and competitiveness in manufacturing and trade sectors.