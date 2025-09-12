Ghana Business and Heroes Awards Open Nominations

The Ghana Business and Heroes Awards has opened nominations for its 2025 edition, expanding beyond its traditional business focus to include recognition for political leaders contributing to sustainable development across Africa. Smivic Communications Limited announced the broadened scope Thursday as part of its mission to highlight governance alongside entrepreneurial achievement.

Victoria Akosua Amankwaa, CEO of Smivic Communications, said this year’s awards program deliberately incorporates political spheres to recognize individuals and organizations driving development across the continent. The expansion represents a shift from last year’s exclusive focus on business and entrepreneurship.

“To impact African business and leaders contributing towards sustainable development,” Amankwaa stated, emphasizing that governance and political accountability remain critical components of long-term economic growth. The awards will now include categories for public officials and political leaders demonstrating integrity, innovation, and public service commitment.

The move comes as Ghana’s awards landscape shows increased activity, with multiple recognition programs highlighting business excellence. Recent events include the National Governance & Business Leadership Awards, which honored over 45 business leaders, and the upcoming Africa Best Business Awards scheduled for October 24.

According to organizers, the expanded awards aim to inspire accountability and motivate emerging leaders across both private and public sectors. Amankwaa noted that recognizing excellence in governance creates opportunities for others to emulate successful leadership practices.

“When we recognize those who do well in governance, business, and public service, we open a door for others to emulate those values,” she explained. The program specifically targets emerging leaders to foster responsible exercise of leadership power with development outcomes as primary objectives.

The awards program joins a growing roster of recognition events celebrating African business achievement. Ghana’s Corporate Brands Awards recently honored 32 brands and business leaders in August, while various continental initiatives focus on celebrating business excellence across African markets.

The inclusion of political leadership recognition reflects broader trends in African awards programs that increasingly acknowledge the interconnection between effective governance and economic development. This approach recognizes that sustainable business growth requires supportive political environments and accountable public institutions.

Organizers encourage early submission of nominations through the Smivic Communications website and official program communications. Details on specific categories, eligibility criteria, and submission deadlines are available through the company’s online platforms and direct contact with organizers.

The awards program represents part of Ghana’s expanding recognition ecosystem for business and leadership excellence. As African countries increasingly emphasize sustainable development goals, awards programs are adapting to acknowledge the multiple stakeholders required for comprehensive progress.

The Ghana Business and Heroes Awards’ evolution reflects growing recognition that business success and effective governance are interconnected elements of sustainable development. By honoring both sectors simultaneously, the program aims to encourage collaboration between private and public sector leaders.

Potential nominees can access nomination forms through the program’s official channels, with organizers providing contact information for additional inquiries. The expanded scope suggests growing ambition to influence leadership standards across both business and political spheres in Ghana and broader Africa.

