Ghana Burns More Fuel Than Ever but Produces Far Less

Ghana consumed 7.45 billion litres of petroleum products in 2025, a 15.29% jump from the 6.46 billion litres recorded in 2024, even as the country’s own crude oil output fell for a sixth consecutive year and domestic refineries covered barely a fifth of national demand.

The figures, drawn from the 2025 Petroleum Analysis Report and disclosed by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), paint a picture of an economy recovering strongly in energy terms but growing more exposed to import costs and global price swings in the process.

Power generation was the single most dramatic driver of the increase. Fuel oil consumed by power plants surged by 946.12%, while gas oil for power generation rose by 184.29%, reflecting the government’s push to keep electricity supply stable and prevent a return to widespread outages. Marine Gas Oil for foreign vessels also climbed by 143.75%, pointing to rising maritime and offshore activity.

Petrol and diesel, which together dominate Ghana’s fuel mix, both grew by more than 18%. In absolute terms, petrol consumption reached 3.10 billion litres and diesel 2.76 billion litres. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumption rose 10.52% to 376 million kilograms, continuing a steady shift away from wood and charcoal in households. Gas oil for the mining sector grew 15.71% to 422.5 million litres, consistent with sustained activity in the extractive industries.

Not every segment expanded. Marine Gas Oil for domestic vessels dropped sharply by 61.70%, gas oil for telecom cell sites fell 37.88%, and kerosene continued its long-term decline, falling a further 12.24% as households gravitate toward cleaner alternatives.

Seasonally, demand tracked a familiar arc. Monthly consumption fell to a low of 556 million litres in February before recovering through the mid-year period. The fourth quarter accelerated steadily, reaching a peak of 712 million litres in December, driven by festive demand for petrol, LPG, aviation turbine kerosene (ATK), and premix fuel.

Regionally, the Upper East recorded the highest growth rate at 55.5%, with consumption rising from 306 million litres to 476 million litres. The Bono Ahafo area grew by more than 27% to 491 million litres. Greater Accra remained the largest market by volume, accounting for 27% of national consumption, followed by the Western Region at 19%.

The surge in demand arrives at a structurally uncomfortable moment. Ghana’s four refineries collectively supplied only about 18% of national consumption in 2025, leaving the country to import the remainder at a cost analysts estimate could exceed US$4.8 billion annually. The Sentuo Oil Refinery provided a measure of relief, supplying roughly 30% of petrol, diesel, and LPG in the final quarter of the year, and accounts for about 18% of total national fuel consumption as of January 2026. The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has signalled plans to expand processing capacity from 28,000 to 45,000 barrels per stream day, though integration works are still ongoing.

The timing sharpens the stakes. Crude oil production fell to 37.3 million barrels in 2025, continuing a decline from 71.44 million barrels in 2019, according to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC). Ghana has signed no new petroleum exploration agreements since 2018, meaning the upstream pipeline that could eventually feed domestic refineries is thinning precisely as downstream consumption accelerates.

Industry analysts suggest that if refinery upgrades proceed as planned and financing holds, domestic production could cover between 18% and 25% of national demand in the near term. For now, the gap between what Ghana consumes and what it can produce remains wide, leaving the country’s energy security and foreign exchange reserves exposed to conditions it cannot control.