Ghana Building Year’s Import Cover to Guard Cedi Against Commodity Shocks – Kwakye Ofosu

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has defended Ghana’s economic management strategy, arguing that the government is deliberately accumulating foreign exchange reserves to build a full year’s import cover as a structural buffer against external commodity shocks, while pushing back firmly against claims that the economy has deteriorated since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration took office.

Speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints programme on Saturday, February 28, Kwakye Ofosu said the government’s approach to reserves management is informed by a clear-eyed reading of Ghana’s vulnerability as a commodity-dependent economy. He warned that drawing down reserves to artificially prop up the cedi, as he argued previous managers had done, only masks underlying fragility and stores up danger for later.

“Building a year’s cover would provide greater insulation against commodity shocks,” he said, adding that the government’s policy is to grow reserves to a level that shields the currency from the kind of volatility that has periodically destabilised the economy.

The minister’s remarks carry particular weight on a day when the outbreak of military conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran sent crude oil futures surging and gold prices spiking on global markets, underlining exactly the kind of external shock Ghana needs reserves depth to absorb. Ghana ended 2025 with gross international reserves of $13.8 billion, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover, according to the Bank of Ghana (BoG), up from a low of approximately 2.3 months of cover at the height of the 2022 economic crisis.

Kwakye Ofosu also addressed critics who argue that the economic gains of the past year have not translated into real relief for ordinary citizens. He pointed to declining prices of food items and building materials as tangible evidence of improved conditions at the household level, and challenged the factual basis of any claim that conditions today are worse than those inherited in January 2025.

“There can be no credible claim that the economy is worse than what we took over,” he said, citing the fall in inflation from 23.8 per cent at the start of 2025 to 3.8 per cent in January 2026, the cedi’s historic 40.7 per cent appreciation against the US dollar in 2025, and the government’s success in meeting its 2.8 per cent budget deficit target under the ongoing $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The minister did not directly address the concern, raised prominently by critics including NPP communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye on the same day, that a substantial portion of Ghana’s macro gains are driven by elevated global gold prices rather than structural policy reforms, and that a correction in gold prices could expose the economy’s underlying weaknesses.