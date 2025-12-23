Ghana Building Cost Inflation Drops to Seven Month Low

Ghana’s construction sector may see renewed activity as the latest Prime Building Cost Index (PBCI) shows building costs eased in November 2025, marking the seventh consecutive month of decline in construction inflation.

The PBCI, which tracks prices of key construction inputs such as materials, labor and equipment, stood at 131.3 in November 2025, up from 123.9 in November 2024, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS). This translates to a year on year (YoY) inflation of 5.9 percent, the lowest rate recorded since December 2024, when inflation stood at 22.6 percent.

Acting Deputy Government Statistician Omar Seidu presented the latest figures, noting that the sustained decline represents a cumulative drop of 16.7 percentage points from the December 2024 rate. “This means that on the average, the price of building materials increased by 5.9 per cent between November 2024 and November 2025,” the release stated.

Month on month (MoM) inflation was modest at 0.4 percent between October and November 2025, suggesting stabilization in building material prices. This figure represents a shift from the deflationary trend observed in the preceding five months, when prices consistently declined on a monthly basis.

The November data shows mixed trends across different construction input categories. Labor inflation, the largest contributor to rising costs in previous months, slowed to 12.7 percent YoY, down from significantly higher rates earlier in the year. Material prices eased to 4.2 percent YoY, reflecting reduced cost pressures on key inputs such as cement, reinforcement steel and aggregates.

Equipment costs, however, continued to record high inflation at 15.2 percent YoY, reflecting continued cost pressures in machinery and tools used in construction. Meanwhile, reinforcement materials experienced deflation of 7.3 percent, suggesting falling prices for key inputs such as steel reinforcement. Cement prices also recorded deflation of 3.3 percent YoY, providing relief to builders and developers.

Similarly, inflation for plant slowed, with year on year plant inflation easing to 5.3 percent in November from 7.0 percent in October 2025. However, plant prices declined by 0.7 percent month on month, indicating reduced short term cost pressures in that category.

The rebased PBCI now uses 2023 as the base year and tracks 406 items across 23 sub groups, collected from 489 outlets in 16 regions. This represents a significant expansion from the previous methodology, which covered only 37 items. The enhanced system aims to provide a more accurate reflection of the contemporary construction industry.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, who has overseen the rebasing process, explained that the expanded coverage allows statisticians to capture price movements in much greater detail. The index organizes construction inputs into three main groups: materials, labor, and plant and equipment, with 23 sub groups providing granular insights into cost drivers.

The sustained decline in construction inflation is expected to support ongoing infrastructure projects, private real estate development and housing affordability, particularly if the trend continues into early 2026. The Ghana Statistical Service noted that the Prime Building Cost Index remains a critical tool for monitoring cost movements in the construction industry and guiding policy, investment and corporate decision making.

Experts advise households and developers to consider starting or resuming projects to benefit from the current lower cost environment. With inflation down to 5.9 percent, securing medium term contracts now can protect against potential future cost increases. The GSS has encouraged households to “build now, phase smartly” and prioritize local materials to cut expenses.

For businesses, analysts recommend locking in current prices through medium term supply contracts while the cost environment remains favorable. Developers are particularly advised to take advantage of the deflation in cement and reinforcement prices, which are major cost components in construction projects.

Government agencies are encouraged to fast track infrastructure projects and address persistent labor inflation through targeted training initiatives. The statistical service has recommended targeted investment in local material production and expanded technical training to address persistent labor related cost pressures.

The data provides a timely window to accelerate priority infrastructure initiatives, particularly the “big push” projects outlined in various development plans. The GSS urged the state to use PBCI data to guide transparent procurement processes as infrastructure projects advance, ensuring value for money in public spending.

However, persistent labor inflation at 12.7 percent highlights a skills gap that may require expanded artisan training programmes. The high cost of skilled labor continues to be a significant driver of overall construction costs, suggesting the need for investment in vocational and technical education to increase the supply of qualified construction workers.

The equipment inflation rate of 15.2 percent also points to challenges related to the importation of machinery and tools, which are often subject to exchange rate fluctuations and import duties. This suggests potential policy interventions to support local manufacturing of construction equipment or reduce barriers to importing necessary machinery.

The November 2025 data represents a continuation of the downward trend that began in May 2025. From a peak of 22.6 percent in December 2024, construction inflation fell to 18.4 percent in May 2025, then to 12.0 percent in August 2025, and 9.7 percent in September 2025, before reaching the current 5.9 percent in November 2025.

This trend mirrors broader macroeconomic improvements in Ghana, including declining general inflation, a strengthening cedi and improved liquidity in the financial sector. The Bank of Ghana’s monetary policy tightening in 2024, followed by gradual easing in 2025, has contributed to overall price stability, which has filtered through to construction costs.

The construction sector plays a critical role in Ghana’s economy, contributing significantly to gross domestic product and employment. The sector was severely impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic and the subsequent economic challenges, including high inflation, currency depreciation and rising interest rates.

Analysts say the easing of building costs, coupled with strategic action from households, businesses and government, could stimulate construction activity and accelerate infrastructure development across the country. The lower cost environment may also improve housing affordability, making homeownership more accessible to middle income Ghanaians.

Real estate developers have expressed cautious optimism about the data, noting that sustained low inflation could revive stalled projects and encourage new investments. However, they emphasized the need for continued macroeconomic stability and improved access to financing to fully capitalize on the favorable cost environment.

The construction industry has also called for policy support to address structural challenges, including access to land, streamlined permitting processes and enforcement of building codes. Industry stakeholders argue that while lower costs are welcome, comprehensive reforms are needed to unlock the sector’s full potential.

Looking ahead, the Ghana Statistical Service will continue to monitor construction cost trends and provide timely data to inform decision making by policymakers, investors and industry players. The next PBCI release, covering December 2025 data, is expected in early 2026 and will provide further insights into whether the downward inflation trend is being sustained.