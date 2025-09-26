Ghana Broadcasting Faces Collapse as Digital Shift Decimates Revenue

Ghana’s broadcasting sector confronts an existential crisis as nine out of ten television and radio stations operate at a loss while the government simultaneously ends free Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) operations that could affect over 45 stations nationwide.

Paul Adom-Otchere, former Ghana Airports Company Limited Board Chairman and veteran broadcaster, delivered stark warnings at Friday’s “Broadcasting at the Crossroads” forum, revealing that traditional advertising models have fundamentally collapsed. His assessment comes as Minister Sam George declared government can no longer shoulder the complete financial burden of operating the country’s DTT network.

The timing creates perfect storm conditions for Ghana’s media landscape. While local broadcasters struggle with revenue decline, global broadcast TV advertising revenue is declining 9.3% to $32.83 billion in 2025, indicating worldwide industry disruption rather than isolated Ghanaian challenges.

“Right now in Ghana, 90% of TV and radio stations are running at a loss because advertising is not working anymore,” Adom-Otchere stated during the Africa Media Bureau-hosted forum at Alisa Hotel in Accra. The revelation coincides with government policy shifts that eliminate crucial operational subsidies.

The crisis reflects broader digital transformation pressures across African media markets. Connected TV advertising revenues are projected to reach $51 billion globally by 2029, equal to 45% of traditional broadcast TV advertising, highlighting the fundamental shift toward digital platforms that many Ghanaian stations cannot effectively monetize.

Adom-Otchere, who also serves as Metro TV General Manager and hosts “Good Evening Ghana,” identified content monetization as the sector’s only viable survival strategy. Many broadcasters have already pivoted to YouTube channels for revenue generation as traditional advertising streams evaporate.

“Radio and TV stations are opening YouTube channels and putting their content there because that is how they get money,” he explained, describing a desperate adaptation to digital-first consumption patterns that favor international platforms over local broadcasters.

The government’s DTT policy reversal compounds existing financial pressures. The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation is reviewing Ghana’s broadcasting policy framework to better reflect digital convergence realities, but immediate relief appears unlikely for struggling stations.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, speaking at the same forum, called for establishing a powerful pan-African media agency based in Accra to reshape how the continent is portrayed globally, suggesting continental solutions for industry challenges that transcend national boundaries.

The broadcasting collapse threatens media plurality in Ghana’s democracy. Adom-Otchere warned that financially vulnerable stations face potential political capture as desperate operators seek alternative funding sources that could compromise editorial independence.

“The danger is that they will be overtaken by politicians and politics,” he cautioned, highlighting democratic implications beyond economic concerns. The warning carries particular weight given Ghana’s upcoming electoral cycles and media’s crucial role in democratic discourse.

Industry observers note the paradox of declining local media while international streaming services gain African subscribers. French broadcaster Canal+ recently completed a $2.9 billion takeover of MultiChoice Group, demonstrating foreign confidence in African content markets that local players struggle to access.

The crisis extends beyond commercial broadcasting to public interest journalism. As traditional revenue models collapse, investigative reporting and local news coverage face particular vulnerability, potentially creating information gaps in rural communities dependent on radio broadcasting.

National Communications Authority (NCA) response becomes critical for sector survival. Adom-Otchere urged infrastructure and policy interventions supporting local content monetization, but regulatory solutions require coordinated action across government ministries already managing competing priorities.

The Broadcasting at the Crossroads forum highlighted industry recognition that current trajectories are unsustainable. However, proposed solutions require substantial investment in digital infrastructure and policy frameworks that may arrive too late for stations facing immediate closure.

Ghana’s newspaper advertising market projects continued decline of 2.34% through 2029, indicating broader print and traditional media challenges that extend beyond broadcasting alone.

The sector’s collapse could reshape Ghana’s media landscape permanently, potentially consolidating surviving operations while eliminating smaller community-focused stations. The outcome will significantly impact information access and democratic participation across Ghana’s diverse regional communities.