Ghana Breaks New Ground with Standalone UN Assembly Investment Summit

Ghana will make diplomatic history next week by hosting its first independent side event at the United Nations General Assembly, marking a strategic shift from decades of sharing platforms with other nations to commanding its own investment spotlight in Manhattan.

The Ghana Convention 2025, organized by the Bureau for International Development, Exchanges and Commerce under the auspices of the Directorate of Diaspora Affairs, will take place September 24 at the ILA Penthouse & Rooftop Garden during the 80th UN General Assembly session.

Event coordinator Mensah Kaleb told journalists this represents Ghana’s first standalone diplomatic investment initiative at the world’s most prestigious international forum. The decision breaks from traditional participation patterns where African nations typically participate in collective regional presentations rather than individual country showcases.

The timing coincides with Ghana’s aggressive push to attract foreign direct investment amid economic recovery efforts. Government data shows diaspora remittances reached $4.7 billion in 2024, demonstrating untapped potential for structured investment partnerships that the convention aims to formalize.

Presidential participation alongside ministers from foreign affairs, finance, and youth development signals the highest-level government commitment to diaspora engagement since independence. The roster includes heads of the National Petroleum Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and National Identification Authority, creating unprecedented coordination between traditionally separate government agencies.

Kaleb emphasized the event addresses systemic weaknesses in Ghana’s international investment outreach, where government agencies and private sector players historically operated without coordination. This fragmented approach reportedly left world-class Ghanaian projects in energy, fintech, and agribusiness without appropriate international partnerships.

The convention introduces structured follow-up mechanisms including business-to-business deal rooms, project pipelines, and working groups designed to track post-event engagements. This represents a departure from what organizers describe as previous “one-off showmanship” that characterized Ghana’s international promotional efforts.

Industry leaders scheduled to participate include Samuel Gyamfi, CEO of Ghana Gold Board, Olivier Kamanzi from the Africa Global Chamber of Commerce, and Solomon Adjei representing the Association of Ghana Startups. Their presence reflects government emphasis on value-added sectors beyond traditional commodity exports.

BIDEC operates as a transatlantic organization promoting strategic diaspora engagements through business, cultural and policy platforms spanning Africa, the Caribbean, and North America, positioning it uniquely to bridge Ghana’s development needs with diaspora capabilities.

The Made-in-Ghana expo component will showcase local brands, creative industries, and value-added agricultural products, supporting government efforts to diversify export revenues beyond gold, cocoa, and oil. Panel discussions will explore cultural diplomacy, youth entrepreneurship, and digital trade opportunities.

Unlike previous promotional events measured by attendance figures, organizers pledge to evaluate success through concrete investment commitments and partnership agreements emerging from the gathering. This outcome-focused approach reflects growing sophistication in Ghana’s international economic diplomacy.

The convention occurs as African nations increasingly compete for limited global investment capital, making independent platform creation essential for differentiation. Ghana’s approach signals confidence in its reformed policy environment and regulatory clarity that officials believe now matches investor requirements.

Kaleb issued a rallying call for Ghanaians worldwide to support the initiative, emphasizing collective responsibility for projecting Ghana’s potential to international investors and partners gathered in New York.