Ghana Breaks Ground on 200 Megawatt Solar Park Project

Ghana has commenced construction of a 200-megawatt peak solar photovoltaic park at Dawa Industrial Park in Greater Accra Region, marking significant progress toward the country’s renewable energy goals.

The US$150 million project, developed by Solar for Industries (SFI), represents one of West Africa’s largest solar installations and advances Ghana’s target of generating 10 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Officials conducted a sod-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the facility, which will initially serve businesses within the Dawa Industrial Zone before potential expansion.

President John Dramani Mahama attended the ceremony as guest of honor, describing the initiative as central to his administration’s economic vision. “This facility will produce clean, stable and affordable electricity dedicated to Ghana’s manufacturing and export zones, this is the core of our 24-hour economy and industrial recovery programme,” the President stated.

SFI secured US$100 million in financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in December 2023 to fund the project’s initial phase. The company, a subsidiary of Quarm Investments, is partnering with IFC and receiving technical assistance from Enclave Power Company (EPC) for implementation. Construction is expected to begin immediately following the groundbreaking.

The solar park’s strategic location within an industrial zone reflects deliberate planning to support green manufacturing operations. Energy Minister John Jinapor emphasized that the project will supply power directly to industrial facilities, demonstrating how renewable energy can simultaneously drive economic growth, employment, and climate action.

Plans call for scaling the facility to 1,000 megawatts over time as part of broader efforts to diversify Ghana’s energy portfolio. The government intends to add approximately 1,400 megawatts of new renewable capacity over the next five years, supporting commitments outlined in the National Energy Transition Framework (NETF).

Ghana currently maintains total installed electricity generation capacity of about 5,749 megawatts, with dependable capacity reaching roughly 5,211 megawatts. Renewable energy sources, excluding large hydropower installations, account for approximately five percent of the national energy mix at around 270 megawatts. Officials view projects like Dawa as essential for increasing this proportion substantially.

The country’s energy demands are projected to surge dramatically in coming decades. Total energy requirements are expected to climb from 8,195 kilotonnes of oil equivalent in 2020 to about 41,725 kilotonnes by 2070, driven by population growth and economic expansion. Electricity generation specifically is forecast to increase from 18,592 gigawatt hours in 2020 to 344,272 gigawatt hours by 2070.

To meet these demands, installed electricity generation capacity must expand from 5,392 megawatts in 2020 to more than 84,000 megawatts by 2070 according to government projections. Natural gas-fueled power plants will continue playing important roles during the transition period, but achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 will require introducing nuclear power and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies.

Energy analysts expect nuclear power to become the dominant generation source from the mid-2050s onward, offering advantages in cost efficiency and fuel security as dependence on natural gas declines. Renewable energy including solar and wind is projected to contribute approximately 20 percent of total installed capacity by 2070.

This transition toward cleaner fuels, combined with increased adoption of electricity and hydrogen for industrial and domestic applications, is expected to reduce overall emissions from 28 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020 to about 14.5 million tonnes by 2070. Emissions are projected to peak around the mid-2050s before declining as cleaner technologies become widespread.

Minister Jinapor explained that integrating renewable power directly into industrial zones demonstrates how green energy can catalyze industrial growth, job creation and climate action simultaneously. He described these three elements as pillars of the government’s energy and green transition strategy.

The Ministry of Energy is currently finalizing an updated Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP) to guide the sector from 2026 to 2030. A five-year strategic plan accompanying this update aims to accelerate implementation and ensure government accountability for achieving stated targets.

This US$3.4 billion plan will support development of the entire renewable energy value chain, promote electric mobility, and guide creation of three green economic zones in the Central, Volta and Savannah Regions according to the Minister. The Dawa Solar Park aligns fully with the REMP framework and broader national climate commitments.

President Mahama connected the solar project to global trade considerations, noting that achieving renewable energy targets will help Ghanaian industries remain competitive under emerging international trade rules. The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism will soon impose penalties on exports from high-emission countries, making clean energy adoption economically strategic beyond environmental benefits.

“Investing in solar-powered industrial parks today helps protect Ghanaian jobs, maintain market access and position our industries to compete and export confidently under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and other global trade agreements,” President Mahama stated.

The initiative represents Ghana’s commitment to balancing industrial development with climate responsibility. By providing dedicated renewable power to manufacturing facilities, the project aims to prove that economic growth and environmental sustainability can advance together rather than in opposition.