Ghana Braces for Thunderstorms and Heavy Rains Across Southern Regions

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned of cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and rainfall across southern Ghana today, with coastal and inland areas likely to experience the most intense weather conditions.

According to GMet’s latest forecast, morning rains and possible thunderstorms will affect Accra, Takoradi, and Cape Coast, accompanied by mist or fog patches along coastal and forested zones. As the day progresses, intermittent sunshine and cloud cover will develop into afternoon and evening thunderstorms across wider areas including Kasoa, Ho, Koforidua, and Kumasi. Some locations like Axim and Takoradi may experience prolonged rainfall with a 40% probability.

Northern Ghana will remain predominantly sunny and dry, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s°C in cities like Tamale and Bolgatanga. However, central regions including Sunyani and Techiman may see early morning fog before clearer daytime conditions.

Temperatures nationwide are expected to range between 25°C and 33°C, with cooler conditions in the south due to cloud cover and precipitation. GMet has advised residents in affected areas to exercise caution, particularly during thunderstorms and in zones prone to reduced visibility from morning fog.