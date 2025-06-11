Ghana Braces for Nationwide Thunderstorms and Cloudy Skies

Cloudy conditions will dominate Ghana’s skies today with afternoon thunderstorms expected across many regions, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

Early morning mist and fog may reduce visibility in coastal areas including Accra and Kasoa, plus forested zones like Ho and Kumasi. By mid-morning, cloud cover will spread nationwide with brief sunny intervals possible in Techiman and northern towns.

Thunderstorms carrying moderate to heavy rain will develop from early afternoon, affecting major population centers with 40% probability. Accra, Kasoa, Ho, Kumasi, Tamale and Bolgatanga face likely impacts, while Tarkwa and western coastal towns may experience showers. Temperatures will peak between 24°C in southern coastal areas and 36°C in northern regions including Tamale.

Rough sea conditions persist along Ghana’s coastline, prompting marine advisories. Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to exercise caution during precipitation events. This weather pattern aligns with typical June conditions when moist southwesterly winds interact with seasonal heat.