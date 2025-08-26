Ghana Braces for Floods as Burkina Dam Releases Water

Emergency officials in northern Ghana are racing against time to evacuate communities along the White Volta River as Burkina Faso begins releasing water from the Bagre Dam.

The spillage, triggered by heavy rains across the Sahel region, threatens thousands of homes and farms downstream.

Tahiru Rafui from the National Disaster Management Organisation’s North East office confirmed Tuesday that authorities have launched emergency protocols. Farmers working near riverbanks face an urgent choice: harvest whatever crops they can salvage now or risk losing everything to the incoming waters.

“We’re telling people to take what they can and get to higher ground,” Rafui explained during a radio interview. “If someone won’t leave voluntarily, we’ll use the law to make them move. Police will back us up if needed.”

The annual flooding cycle has become a predictable disaster for Ghana’s northern regions. Yet experts argue the country continues missing opportunities to turn this natural phenomenon into an economic asset.

Dr Mawuli Lumor from the Water Resources Commission believes Ghana should finally build the long-discussed Pwalugu Dam on the White Volta. The project could generate 60 megawatts of electricity while creating irrigation systems for northern agriculture. Instead of destroying crops each year, the floodwaters could nourish them.

“Every government does the studies, writes the reports, then nothing happens,” Dr Lumor noted. “Money always becomes the problem.”

Multiple studies have confirmed the dam’s feasibility and environmental safety. But funding gaps continue stalling construction while communities endure another flood season.

NADMO has designated schools, churches and open spaces as temporary shelters for displaced families. Local volunteer networks are helping coordinate evacuations, though many residents initially resist leaving their homes and farms.

The flooding brings nutrient-rich soil that can boost agricultural yields. Dr Lumor suggests developing crops that mature quickly before flood seasons or can withstand waterlogged conditions. Research into flood-resistant varieties could help farmers adapt rather than simply endure.

Ghana maintains close coordination with Burkina Faso through the Volta Basin Authority to track water levels and predict spillage timing. A World Bank-funded early warning system helps officials alert communities before waters arrive.

Both officials stressed that while major infrastructure projects remain years away, communities must adapt to the annual cycle. Cooperation between residents and emergency services could reduce casualties and property damage until permanent solutions emerge.