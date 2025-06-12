Ghana Braces for Dangerous Rainy Season Weather Hazards

Ghana’s annual rainy season has intensified with heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms across multiple regions, prompting safety warnings from disaster management officials.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency reports increased risks of flash floods in vulnerable areas including Accra’s Odawna and Alajo neighborhoods, where drainage systems remain inadequate.

“Lightning strikes during these storms have killed farmers and football players in recent years,” said NADMO spokesperson George Ayisi. “When thunder sounds, people must immediately seek proper shelter in buildings or enclosed vehicles.” The agency recorded seven lightning-related fatalities during last year’s rainy season, with victims often caught outdoors near trees or open fields.

Floodwaters present another critical danger, particularly in urban areas where construction has obstructed natural drainage paths. The National Road Safety Authority warns motorists to avoid submerged roads after two vehicles were swept away in Kumasi last week. “What appears to be shallow water can quickly become deadly,” cautioned road safety director David Osafo Adonteng.

Experts recommend unplugging electronic devices during storms to prevent damage from power surges, noting that lightning can strike miles from rainfall. The Ghana Electrical Safety Foundation attributes 15% of household fires during rainy seasons to weather-related electrical faults.

While the rains bring relief from heat and support agricultural activities, their increasing intensity aligns with climate change patterns observed across West Africa. Researchers at the University of Ghana predict more extreme rainfall variability in coming decades, emphasizing the need for improved urban planning and early warning systems.