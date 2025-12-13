Ghana Boxing Team Targets Medals and Olympic Qualification in Angola

Ghana’s six member boxing squad departed for the 2025 African Youth Games in Angola on December 10 under Head Coach Charles Quartey, seeking medals and qualification spots for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics. The team comprises three Black Rockets boxers and one Black Hitter competing across four weight categories during the December 10 to 20 tournament.

Margaret Owoo represents Ghana in the girls 48 kilogram division alongside male boxers William Laryea in the boys 50 kilogram category, Richardson Ofori at boys 55 kilograms and Rahman Ablorh competing in boys 60 kilograms. Assistant coach Joseph Martey joins Quartey in managing the quartet as they face continental competition in Luanda and other Angolan cities hosting the multi sport event.

Quartey expressed optimism about the team’s prospects, emphasizing the boxers possess skill and talent necessary for success. The veteran trainer, who consistently advocates for improved welfare conditions for young boxers, stressed that proper treatment enables athletes to deliver their best performances. Boxing remains one sport where Ghanaians traditionally expect medal success at international multi sport competitions.

The African Youth Games serves as a crucial qualification pathway for the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026, offering young athletes aged 14 to 17 opportunities to secure eligibility through continental competition. Final qualification criteria will be defined by international federations in coming months, making strong performances in Angola essential for athletes targeting Olympic participation.

Ghana’s broader contingent includes 70 athletes and officials competing across 15 sporting disciplines. Chef de Mission Kamal Sulley leads Team Ghana participating in athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoeing, cycling, fencing, golf, judo, karate, swimming, table tennis, tennis, taekwondo and weightlifting. The wide spread of disciplines enhances Ghana’s prospects of securing medals at the continental showpiece.

Richard Akpokavie, president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), emphasized the trip reflects strong collaboration between the Sports Ministry and the GOC. According to Akpokavie, the shared goal involves providing talented youth with optimal opportunities for international exposure and growth. The committee invested in athlete futures by sending a fully supported team ready to compete at the highest level.

The tournament represents the fourth edition of the African Youth Games, with Angola becoming the first Portuguese speaking country hosting the event. Approximately 54 African nations are expected to send delegations competing in roughly 33 sports disciplines. The Games coincide with Angola’s 50th independence anniversary, adding special significance to the celebration of African youth through sport.

Competition will unfold across six Angolan cities including Luanda, Benguela and Bengo. The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) organizes the event aimed at promoting sport, discovering and developing talents, and fostering integration and cultural exchanges among African countries. President Mustapha Berraf launched a vibrant call to African youth, urging them to train hard and maintain discipline.

Angola prepared thoroughly for hosting responsibilities following experiences with recent continental competitions including Afrobasket 2025, the African Mixed Martial Arts Championship, judo and canoeing events. Infrastructure assessments conducted in December 2024 confirmed adequate conditions exist at venues including the Kilamba Multi Sports Pavilion, the November 11 Stadium, the Olympafrica Multipurpose Centre and the Alvalade Pool.

The junior national boxing team of Ghana carries the Black Rockets moniker while female boxers are designated Black Hitters. These youth teams form crucial development pipelines feeding Ghana’s senior national boxing program, which maintains strong continental and global competitive traditions. Previous generations of Ghanaian boxers established proud legacies at Olympic Games and world championships.

Boxing competition at the African Youth Games will test emerging talents against top prospects from across the continent. Weight categories span multiple divisions accommodating different athlete physiques and skill levels. Judges will evaluate technique, ring generalship, effective aggression and defense when scoring bouts, requiring boxers to demonstrate comprehensive abilities.

Quartey’s coaching experience positions Ghana’s boxers to compete effectively despite facing established boxing powers from North and West African nations. His emphasis on fundamentals, conditioning and tactical awareness provides athletes with solid competitive foundations. The assistant coach Martey contributes additional technical expertise supporting athlete preparation and in competition adjustments.

Margaret Owoo’s participation highlights growing opportunities for female boxers at youth international competitions. Women’s boxing continues expanding globally with increasing weight categories and competitive opportunities at continental and Olympic levels. Her performance could inspire additional young Ghanaian females to pursue boxing as viable athletic pathways.

The boys categories feature competitive depth with multiple African nations developing strong youth boxing programs. William Laryea at 50 kilograms enters one of the lighter divisions requiring exceptional speed and technical precision. Richardson Ofori competes at 55 kilograms in a middleweight category balancing power and agility. Rahman Ablorh represents Ghana at 60 kilograms against physically mature opponents capable of significant punching force.

Ghana’s boxing federation has invested in youth development programs identifying and nurturing talents through grassroots initiatives and structured training camps. The federation coordinates with the GOC ensuring athletes receive adequate support including coaching, equipment, nutrition and competition exposure. These institutional arrangements prove essential for sustained competitive success.

Minister Kofi Iddie Adams of the Sports and Recreation Ministry backed Team Ghana’s participation, demonstrating government commitment to youth sports development. Financial and logistical support from public authorities enables national teams to compete internationally despite economic constraints affecting sports budgets. The ministry’s involvement signals recognition of sport’s importance for youth development and national pride.

Akpokavie urged Ghanaians to support the team as athletes strive to raise Ghana’s flag high in Angola. Public backing provides psychological encouragement for young competitors representing their nation at continental showpieces. Social media engagement and traditional media coverage amplify athlete profiles while creating positive momentum supporting performance.

The Games aim to support athlete development, provide early international experience and identify emerging talent for future continental and global competitions. Beyond medals and qualification spots, participating athletes gain valuable exposure to high level competition, international travel and cultural exchange. These experiences contribute to personal growth alongside athletic development.

Angola’s hosting represents significant investment in continental youth sports infrastructure and organizational capacity. The Games test the nation’s ability to manage major multi sport events while showcasing Angolan hospitality and cultural heritage to visiting delegations. Successful hosting could position Angola for additional international sports events in coming years.

For Ghana’s boxing quartet, success in Angola means medals, Olympic qualification opportunities and enhanced reputations within African youth boxing circuits. Their performances will influence future selection to national teams and scholarship opportunities for continued athletic and academic development. The pressure to excel carries weight, but proper preparation under experienced coaches provides confidence for competitive challenges ahead.