Ghana Borrowers Face Strategic Dilemma on Credit Timing

Ghanaian households and businesses confront an unusual predicament as the Bank of Ghana (BoG) slashes borrowing costs: secure loans now or wait for potentially lower rates ahead.

The central bank reduced its policy rate by 350 basis points to 18 percent at its latest meeting, marking the third consecutive cut in an aggressive monetary easing cycle. The move has triggered a parallel decline in the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR), which fell from above 28 percent early this year to 17.93 percent in November, according to the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB).

Market analysts expect another substantial drop when the next GRR update incorporates the latest policy rate reduction. Some project the benchmark could decline to approximately 15.7 to 16 percent, creating a timing puzzle for anyone considering major borrowing.

Dr. Benjamin Amoah, senior lecturer in finance at the University of Ghana Business School, said prospective borrowers must weigh their options carefully. Those who can afford to delay taking credit might benefit from waiting as rates continue falling, he explained. The same logic applies to businesses planning capital expansion or equipment purchases without immediate operational pressure.

However, this wait and see mentality carries economic consequences. When borrowers consistently anticipate further rate declines, lending activity slows even as credit becomes cheaper, Amoah noted. Banks may see reduced uptake despite offering better terms because customers believe even lower rates lie ahead.

Lawrence Sackey, Head of Research at GAB, confirmed that policy rate movements have shown strong correlation with lending rate changes throughout 2024. He expects the GRR computation to reflect the recent 350 basis point cut almost immediately, potentially showing a decrease of around 200 basis points.

Sackey emphasized an important distinction. The GRR serves as a benchmark, not the actual rate banks charge customers. Lenders still assess individual borrower risk profiles, meaning effective lending rates will vary across different clients even as the reference rate declines.

Bank of Ghana data shows average lending rates have already dropped to 22.22 percent as of October, down from over 30 percent earlier in the year. This represents one of the fastest repricing periods in recent memory, driven by easing inflation, sustained currency stability, and the shift in monetary policy stance.

The combination of factors suggests borrowing costs may continue softening in coming months. This raises the stakes for prospective borrowers trying to determine optimal timing for major financial commitments.

With the next GRR update expected within days, individuals and companies across Ghana must now make a strategic choice between securing credit in an already improved rate environment or holding back to potentially lock in even better terms ahead. Timing may prove just as critical as cost in the country’s evolving credit market, according to financial experts.